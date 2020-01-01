Woman rescued from water in Broads village

A woman was rescued from the water on New Year's Eve after emergency services and lifeboat crews were called to a village on the Broads.

Hemsby Broads Rescue was alerted at 8pm on December 31 to reports of a woman in the water at Wroxham.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, Norfolk Police and East of England Ambulance Service, as well as Winterton and Bacton Coastguard teams, also rushed to the scene.

On arrival a woman was recovered with a throw line by fire crew.

The police are currently investigating the incident.

Daniel Hurd, coxswain at Hemsby Lifeboat, said: "Mental health is an ongoing issue, particularly at this time of year, and often all that is needed is for those close to us to take time to talk and reassure.

"Stay safe and on behalf of the crew of Hemsby Rescue we wish you all a prosperous and safe new year."

