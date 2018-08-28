Search

Singing brothers to add X-tra sparkle to Gorleston festive switch-on

PUBLISHED: 13:23 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:23 25 November 2018

Leon and Alex Mallett will be taking to the stage at the Gorleston Christmas lights switch on Picture: ITV/ X Factor

Leon and Alex Mallett will be taking to the stage at the Gorleston Christmas lights switch on Picture: ITV/ X Factor

ITV/ X Factor

A 5000-strong crowd is expected in Gorleston on Sunday (November 25) as the town switches on its festive lights.

Singing brothers Leon and Alex Mallett from Lingwood, who appeared on last year’s X Factor television talent show, are part of the entertainment.

They will be singing pop covers and a song they wrote themselves from 4pm, ahead of the 5pm switch-on by Norfolk celebrity chef Galton Blackiston, and fireworks at 6pm.

Activities, including stalls, rides, skating rink and a craft fair in the Green Bear club, start at noon.

Santa will be in his grotto at the Fusion Hair Consultants studio from 1pm to 6pm, DJ Chris Speed will play music and Mr Blackiston will sign copies of his latest book.

The fireworks are launched from the roof of the cinema.

The event is run by the Gorleston Traders Association, supported by funding from the Greater Yarmouth Tourism and Business Improvement Area.

