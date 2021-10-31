Lifeboat called as 20 metre yacht adrift on River Yare

Great Yarmouth's inshore lifeboat was called to a 20-metre yacht which was floating adrift at Haven Bridge after strong gales broke its moorings. - Credit: Archant

A town’s inshore lifeboat was called to a 20-metre yacht which was floating adrift after strong gales broke its moorings.

The RNLI launched the inshore lifeboat from the Gorleston and Great Yarmouth station to assist a yacht which was adrift on the river at Haven Bridge.

It is thought that its moorings had broken due to the strong winds which have hit parts Norfolk today.

The crew are at the scene as they attempt to take it to safety.

It is not currently known if anyone is onboard.

