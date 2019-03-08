American diner ordered to pay former employee almost £15,000

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been ordered to pay almost £15,000 to a former employee. Picture: Joe Norton Archant

A restaurant that closed on Christmas Eve has been ordered to pay almost £15,000 to a former employee.

The judgment from the Employment Tribunal follows a dispute over the closure of the Yankee Traveller, the former American diner on King Street in Great Yarmouth.

The restaurant had been trading for more than 45 years but closed suddenly over Christmas last year, making all staff redundant.

An employment tribunal hearing has been told that former employee, Dale Grimble, was not paid his redundancy pay, notice pay or outstanding holiday of five days.

Tribunal judge Robin Postle ordered the restaurant to pay Mr Grimble redundancy pay of £9,660.

The judge also declared the restaurant was in breach of contract for failing to give notice and Mr Grimble was entitled to 12 weeks' notice pay - totalling £4,434.

Mr Grimble also had accrued five days unpaid holiday and the Yankee Traveller was ordered to pay £369.

The premises has recently been bought by a businessman involved in the leisure industry.