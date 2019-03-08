Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

American diner ordered to pay former employee almost £15,000

PUBLISHED: 12:43 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 20 August 2019

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been ordered to pay almost £15,000 to a former employee. Picture: Joe Norton

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been ordered to pay almost £15,000 to a former employee. Picture: Joe Norton

Archant

A restaurant that closed on Christmas Eve has been ordered to pay almost £15,000 to a former employee.

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been ordered to pay almost £15,000 to a former employee. Picture: Joe Norton.The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been ordered to pay almost £15,000 to a former employee. Picture: Joe Norton.

The judgment from the Employment Tribunal follows a dispute over the closure of the Yankee Traveller, the former American diner on King Street in Great Yarmouth.

The restaurant had been trading for more than 45 years but closed suddenly over Christmas last year, making all staff redundant.

An employment tribunal hearing has been told that former employee, Dale Grimble, was not paid his redundancy pay, notice pay or outstanding holiday of five days.

Tribunal judge Robin Postle ordered the restaurant to pay Mr Grimble redundancy pay of £9,660.

The judge also declared the restaurant was in breach of contract for failing to give notice and Mr Grimble was entitled to 12 weeks' notice pay - totalling £4,434.

Mr Grimble also had accrued five days unpaid holiday and the Yankee Traveller was ordered to pay £369.

You may also want to watch:

The premises has recently been bought by a businessman involved in the leisure industry.

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Council officers to visit hotel after noisy party ‘spoiled’ music event

Cliff Hotel, Gorleston. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth man charged with drugs offence

Police are appealing for information following a drink driving incident in Downham Market. Picture: James Bass

Everything you need to know about the East Coast Truckers convoy 2019

The East Coast Truckers driving through Thorpe. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I’m sure his parents are proud’ - CCTV shows bike theft

A bike theft caught on CCTV at Pier Plain in Gorleston on August 12. Picture: Arianne Monk.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Council officers to visit hotel after noisy party ‘spoiled’ music event

Cliff Hotel, Gorleston. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Great Yarmouth man charged with drugs offence

Police are appealing for information following a drink driving incident in Downham Market. Picture: James Bass

Everything you need to know about the East Coast Truckers convoy 2019

The East Coast Truckers driving through Thorpe. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I’m sure his parents are proud’ - CCTV shows bike theft

A bike theft caught on CCTV at Pier Plain in Gorleston on August 12. Picture: Arianne Monk.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Strava’s heat map images reveal Norfolk’s most popular running routes

Strava, a running app, has tracked the roads, parks and canal paths most travelled around the region. Picture: Strava

Meet the chef who worked on Yarmouth’s market place before he cooked for celebrities in London

Roy Scott, 67, cooked for celebrities including George Best and Richard Branson when he worked at Geales in London. Picture: Joseph Norton

American diner ordered to pay former employee almost £15,000

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been ordered to pay almost £15,000 to a former employee. Picture: Joe Norton

Man who tried to swallow drugs that he had hidden between his buttocks must repay £1,000

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norfolk set for hot August bank holiday weekend with highs of 29C

File photo of a very hot and sunny Gorleston beach. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists