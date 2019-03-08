Wall of Death coming to Great Yarmouth

Wall of Death motorbike stunt show to wow visitors at the 2019 Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival on July 6 and 7. Picture: James Hole. jamesholephoto.com 2014

Gravity-defying motorcyclists speeding around a Wall of Death are set to thrill visitors at the Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wall of Death motorbike stunt show to wow visitors at the 2019 Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival on July 6 and 7. Picture: James Hole. Wall of Death motorbike stunt show to wow visitors at the 2019 Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival on July 6 and 7. Picture: James Hole.

The free-to-attend event takes place on the seafront on Saturday July 6 and Sunday July 7.

A highlight on both days will be the Ken Fox Wall of Death, a motorbike show which will see a team of riders performing stunts as they circle a specially-built wall - barely six inches from the audience.

The troupe will bring their original wall, constructed in 1928, and ride Indian Scout motorbikes dating from 1921.

The attraction, sponsored by the Fish & Gill takeaway and restaurant on Marine Parade, will be situated in the Marina North car park.

Tickets for the show will be £3 each.

The festival will also have an exciting host of other motorcycle attractions, including Seastar Superbikes, who will be bringing the Ducati and Kawasaki Norwich Roadshow along with a mobile dyno "rolling road", and offering escorted Ducati ride-outs.

In addition, there will be exhibitions of colourful hotrods, "bouncing" lowriders, souped-up modified vehicles and big American trucks, plus displays from local car clubs, trade stalls selling motorbike gear, a car dealers' village and attractions from the world of film and TV.

Cllr Graham Plant, chairman of the economic development committee, said: "The Wall of Death promises to be an amazing spectacle, not to be missed, and is another top addition to the Wheels Festival, which is shaping up to be a great weekend of vehicle-related fun for families and enthusiasts alike.

You may also want to watch:

"As part of our exciting calendar of events, the Wheels Festival is great for the borough, residents, visitors and seafront businesses. I would like to thank the Fish & Grill and our other event sponsors for helping to make it happen."

Andrew Mavroudis, of Fish & Grill, said: "The Wheels Festival brings a significant boost for seafront trade in early July, before the schools break up, and we are so proud to be supporting it this year through sponsoring the Wall of Death.

"It's something a bit different and will be a great draw as part of the fantastic line-up of festival attractions."

The festival will take place from 10am to 6pm on the Saturday and 10am to 4pm on the Sunday.