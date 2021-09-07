'We are willing to take some' - Council leader's Afghan refugee pledge
- Credit: Victoria Pertusa
The leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council said the authority is willing to take in some Afghan refugees if called upon.
Carl Smith says that while Norfolk County Council is overseeing the resettlement of refugees fleeing the Taliban, his authority is ready to act if needed.
His comments came as North Norfolk District Council said it was ready to accept refugees.
Mr Smith said the borough did lack what he called 'community hubs' to accommodate those fleeing Afghanistan, but was fully supportive of Norfolk County Council's overarching aim to resettle refugees.
"We are willing to take some if we have to.
"North Norfolk and South Norfolk have got the infrastructure in place."
You may also want to watch:
Nationally about 17,000 refugees have come to the country since April as part of evacuation plans and eventually another 20,000 would be made welcome here.
The refugee crisis was sparked after US troops left Afghanistan, with Norfolk MPs reporting that a number of local families were still in the country after the last of the armed forces had left.
Most Read
- 1 TV episode filmed in Gorleston to air this week
- 2 A47 roadworks to create 45 mile diversion
- 3 Fresh details of Broads' boating tragedy revealed in interim report
- 4 Al Jazeera throws international spotlight on Hemsby
- 5 'Not fit for purpose' - fresh campaign to get A47 fully dualled
- 6 Parents' delight as children return to school
- 7 Tribute to Great Yarmouth woman who found solace in the sea
- 8 Silver bike stolen from Great Yarmouth retail park
- 9 Open verdict over death of food packer who talked of returning home
- 10 Cirque de sol-ALE: traditional beer and cocktails at Out There Festival