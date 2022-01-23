Taxi driver hopes to be named Miss Voluptuous UK

A Great Yarmouth taxi driver is hoping to win the title of Miss Voluptuous UK with her positive attitude to life and fundraising efforts.

Amanda Jane Gilgil, 55, has made it to the Miss Voluptuous UK Finals 2022 which are to be held at The Guild Hall in Grantham in July.

The single mum of five children works as a driver for Albies Taxis in Great Yarmouth and supports the Tribal Trust which helps homeless people in the town.

Great Yarmouth taxi driver Amanda Jane Gilgil is in the finals of Miss Voluptuous UK 2022 - Credit: Amanda Jane Gilgil

To help her win the title Ms Gilgil has launched a fundraising appeal for the Tribal Trust.

She also hopes her positive attitude will help her clinch the title of Miss Voluptuous UK, which is for women who are at least a size 14.

She said: "I am passionate about helping people and being positive. I believe there should a sparkle and magic in people's lives."

For her appeal Ms Gilgil also plans a dip in the chilly North Sea in a bikini.

To support Ms Gilgil's fundraising appeal visit gofundme.com and search for Miss Voluptuous Finalist Helps Tribal Trust.