Barber seeks sender of anonymous gift to say 'thank you'

Published: 4:32 PM April 21, 2021

David Cardoso was "really touched" to receive such a gesture. - Credit: James Weeds

A barber who was given a generous tip by a mystery customer has asked for the anonymous do-gooder to reveal themselves so he can say a simple, 'thank you'.

David Cardoso, owner of new barber's shop, Billions, in Victoria arcade, re-opened his doors on Monday, April 12, ready to get "hands on" now that the restrictions were lifted.

Billions Barber Shop opened July 4 last year, but - like other businesses - had been repeatedly closed due to lockdown. - Credit: James Weeds

However, Mr Cardoso was surprised to see an envelope on the floor.

Inside was a card wishing him the best of luck as well as £60 in cash.

David Cardoso found the envelope on Monday, April 12. - Credit: David Cardoso

The card read: "I am so impressed that you started your business during a pandemic.

"I enclose a very small gift which I hope will cheer you up."

The card does contain a signature, but it is only one name and difficult to read.

Mr Cardoso said: "I thought this was very kind and it really did touch me.

"I would be so grateful to at least be able to say thank you to them."