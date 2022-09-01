Yarmouth: 43 new beach huts poised for approval

The beach huts will be installed along a spot on the seafront if funding and planning are approved - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A string of 43 new beach huts is set to spring up along Great Yarmouth's more sedate seaside strip.

The huts, described as being in the traditional style and colours, are tipped as boosting tourism on The Esplanade which has a quieter feel and is less commercial than the jingly Golden Mile, papers say.

Documents in support of the council's planning bid say the cabins will have little effect on leisure activity on the Esplanade, a beachside thoroughfare often busy with pushchairs, bikes and scooters.

This is one of the views the Great Yarmouth beach huts will have - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The £450,000 cabins will be built in five blocks, one of seven and four of nine and be available to buy with an annual ground rent.

They will take up a 190m stretch behind the basketball courts and North Drive car park stretching towards the Venetian Waterways and facing a 230m wide swathe of beach.

The proposal involves the loss of seven benches, concrete fencing and some greenery. The 2m by 3m huts will not have verandas like those at Gorleston. As part of the plan the eastern side of the pavilion will be remodelled as an amenity block.

The papers say they will add vibrancy and make a positive contribution to the character of the area. The council meets on September 7 to discuss the scheme with officers recommending approval.