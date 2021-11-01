Skeletal couple end ghoulish tour of village

Tony, Bones and Belle have a lovely day out by the river. - Credit: James Weeds

A skeletal couple who have been haunting Belton have raised more than £300 for its village school.

The Belton Skeletons, Belle and Tony and their dog Bones, have been galivanting around the village and surrounding areas near Great Yarmouth all in the name of fun for Halloween.

Feeding the ducks, the happy couple enjoy some down time. - Credit: James Weeds

As Halloween has now been and gone, the couple have since departed.

Before crossing over to the other side, Tony said: "We would like to say a big thank you for all the support and for the kind donations.

"It's been great fun, but it has been exhausting work."

The couple said they enjoyed all of the photoshoots, but their favourite was the dance they did for the Halloween hit, Thriller.

Throughout the month of October, Belle and Tony have gone for a bike ride, enjoyed afternoon tea, carved pumpkins, gone horse riding, sun bathed and re-enacted some of their favourite movie scenes.

The couple ended their trip by enjoying a sit down outside some homes on Sunday evening as families took the opportunity to snap a selfie with the skeletons.

On Monday morning, the Belton Skeletons' Facebook account informed friends that they left this mortal coil.

Their Facebook page - which contains many more photos, videos and information about the couple - will remain online for everyone to enjoy.

After amassing over 400 friends on Facebook, the gruesome twosome started a JustGiving page in order to help fundraise for new books and equipment at Moorland Church of England Primary Academy.

Belle and Tony have a hoot at Fritton Owl Sanctuary. - Credit: James Weeds

When asked about why they chose the school, Belle said: "We wanted to do something nice for the community as it's been such a lovely place for our visit."

Many people have shared selfies with the couple as well as positive comments on their Facebook page.

It is uncertain whether the couple will return to haunt the village next year.

In a final parting message, Belle said: "We hope everyone had an excellent time.

"We certainly did."

Tony having a nibble on a cucumber sandwich. - Credit: James Weeds

The Belton Skeletons managed to catch some rays during October. - Credit: James Weeds

No holiday is complete with a chance to relax and unwind. - Credit: James Weeds

Tony and Belle have a romantic bath. - Credit: James Weeds

Mucking about. Belle and Tony have fun at the stables. - Credit: James Weeds

Tony has a go at crabbing. - Credit: James Weeds

Tony managed to catch a small crab. - Credit: James Weeds

Tony loses on Pie Face. - Credit: James Weeds

Bones looks happy to help Tony out. - Credit: James Weeds

Belle trying a new look with the squirty cream. - Credit: James Weeds

Fun and games. Belle and Tony try their hands (and feet) at Twister. - Credit: James Weeds



