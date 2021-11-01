Skeletal couple end ghoulish tour of village
- Credit: James Weeds
A skeletal couple who have been haunting Belton have raised more than £300 for its village school.
The Belton Skeletons, Belle and Tony and their dog Bones, have been galivanting around the village and surrounding areas near Great Yarmouth all in the name of fun for Halloween.
As Halloween has now been and gone, the couple have since departed.
Before crossing over to the other side, Tony said: "We would like to say a big thank you for all the support and for the kind donations.
"It's been great fun, but it has been exhausting work."
You may also want to watch:
The couple said they enjoyed all of the photoshoots, but their favourite was the dance they did for the Halloween hit, Thriller.
Throughout the month of October, Belle and Tony have gone for a bike ride, enjoyed afternoon tea, carved pumpkins, gone horse riding, sun bathed and re-enacted some of their favourite movie scenes.
Most Read
- 1 Delays to new store opening at former Outfit in Great Yarmouth
- 2 Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a national guide
- 3 'I thought I had Covid... I was pregnant' - Mum's fundraiser after birth
- 4 The farm shop Sunday roast that's hard to beat
- 5 New date added as high winds lead to cancellation of fire festival
- 6 Lifeboat called as 20 metre yacht adrift on River Yare
- 7 Theme parks close rides as 60mph gusts batter coast
- 8 Farewell to the Great Yarmouth Ferris wheel
- 9 Luxury Norfolk 'glampsite' up for sale for £800,000
- 10 Investigations continue after attempted rape in park
The couple ended their trip by enjoying a sit down outside some homes on Sunday evening as families took the opportunity to snap a selfie with the skeletons.
On Monday morning, the Belton Skeletons' Facebook account informed friends that they left this mortal coil.
Their Facebook page - which contains many more photos, videos and information about the couple - will remain online for everyone to enjoy.
After amassing over 400 friends on Facebook, the gruesome twosome started a JustGiving page in order to help fundraise for new books and equipment at Moorland Church of England Primary Academy.
When asked about why they chose the school, Belle said: "We wanted to do something nice for the community as it's been such a lovely place for our visit."
Many people have shared selfies with the couple as well as positive comments on their Facebook page.
It is uncertain whether the couple will return to haunt the village next year.
In a final parting message, Belle said: "We hope everyone had an excellent time.
"We certainly did."