News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Skeletal couple end ghoulish tour of village

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 4:09 PM November 1, 2021
Updated: 4:17 PM November 1, 2021
Tony, Bones and Belle have a lovely day out by the river.

Tony, Bones and Belle have a lovely day out by the river. - Credit: James Weeds

A skeletal couple who have been haunting Belton have raised more than £300 for its village school.

The Belton Skeletons, Belle and Tony and their dog Bones, have been galivanting around the village and surrounding areas near Great Yarmouth all in the name of fun for Halloween.

Feeding the ducks, the happy couple enjoy some down time.

Feeding the ducks, the happy couple enjoy some down time. - Credit: James Weeds

As Halloween has now been and gone, the couple have since departed.

Before crossing over to the other side, Tony said: "We would like to say a big thank you for all the support and for the kind donations.

"It's been great fun, but it has been exhausting work."

You may also want to watch:

The couple said they enjoyed all of the photoshoots, but their favourite was the dance they did for the Halloween hit, Thriller.

Throughout the month of October, Belle and Tony have gone for a bike ride, enjoyed afternoon tea, carved pumpkins, gone horse riding, sun bathed and re-enacted some of their favourite movie scenes.

@beltonskeletons

♬ The Portrait (Piano Sketch) - Titanic (1997) - White Star Chamber Orchestra And Chorus, Dan Redfeld

Most Read

  1. 1 Delays to new store opening at former Outfit in Great Yarmouth
  2. 2 Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a national guide
  3. 3 'I thought I had Covid... I was pregnant' - Mum's fundraiser after birth
  1. 4 The farm shop Sunday roast that's hard to beat
  2. 5 New date added as high winds lead to cancellation of fire festival
  3. 6 Lifeboat called as 20 metre yacht adrift on River Yare
  4. 7 Theme parks close rides as 60mph gusts batter coast
  5. 8 Farewell to the Great Yarmouth Ferris wheel
  6. 9 Luxury Norfolk 'glampsite' up for sale for £800,000
  7. 10 Investigations continue after attempted rape in park

The couple ended their trip by enjoying a sit down outside some homes on Sunday evening as families took the opportunity to snap a selfie with the skeletons.

On Monday morning, the Belton Skeletons' Facebook account informed friends that they left this mortal coil.

Their Facebook page - which contains many more photos, videos and information about the couple - will remain online for everyone to enjoy.

After amassing over 400 friends on Facebook, the gruesome twosome started a JustGiving page in order to help fundraise for new books and equipment at Moorland Church of England Primary Academy.

Belle and Tony have a hoot at Fritton Owl Sanctuary.

Belle and Tony have a hoot at Fritton Owl Sanctuary. - Credit: James Weeds

When asked about why they chose the school, Belle said: "We wanted to do something nice for the community as it's been such a lovely place for our visit."

Many people have shared selfies with the couple as well as positive comments on their Facebook page.

It is uncertain whether the couple will return to haunt the village next year.

In a final parting message, Belle said: "We hope everyone had an excellent time.

"We certainly did."

Tony having a nibble on a cucumber sandwich.

Tony having a nibble on a cucumber sandwich. - Credit: James Weeds

Belton Skeletons

The Belton Skeletons managed to catch some rays during October. - Credit: James Weeds

No holiday is complete with a chance to relax and unwind.

No holiday is complete with a chance to relax and unwind. - Credit: James Weeds

No holiday is complete with a chance to relax and unwind.

Tony and Belle have a romantic bath. - Credit: James Weeds

Mucking about. Belle and Tony have fun at the stables.

Mucking about. Belle and Tony have fun at the stables. - Credit: James Weeds

Tony has a go at crabbing.

Tony has a go at crabbing. - Credit: James Weeds

Tony managed to catch a small crab.

Tony managed to catch a small crab. - Credit: James Weeds

Tony loses on Pie Face.

Tony loses on Pie Face. - Credit: James Weeds

Bones looks happy to help Tony out.

Bones looks happy to help Tony out. - Credit: James Weeds

Belle trying a new look with the squirty cream.

Belle trying a new look with the squirty cream. - Credit: James Weeds

Fun and games. Belle and Tony try their hands (and feet) at Twister.

Fun and games. Belle and Tony try their hands (and feet) at Twister. - Credit: James Weeds


Gorleston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The 'glagoon' has reappeared on Gorleston beach. 

'Glagoon' returns to Norfolk beach and locals are loving it

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Yarmouth Fair St George's Park

All you need to know about Yarmouth's first fair in the park

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Adam Frisby, In the Style

Fashion boss treats Yarmouth auntie to Mercedes for 60th birthday

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Marine Parade Great Yarmouth beach crowds gathering around unwell seal

Police called after elderly, sick seal attacked with stones

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon