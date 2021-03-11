Ticket prices and opening times revealed for 'Yarmouth Eye'

Published: 10:20 AM March 11, 2021

A 50m big wheel is heading to Great Yarmouth this summer. It is being billed as Covid-safe and an extra reason for people to visit the resort. - Credit: GYBC

More details have emerged about a giant passenger wheel heading to Great Yarmouth.

According to planning documents submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council the 50m tall attraction will make the town its home for nine months from April to November.

Its operators are bidding for permission to put it on the lawned area outside the Sealife Centre on Marine Parade from March 14 with construction taking six days.

However under current restrictions and with planners yet to issue a decision the earliest it could open is understood to be on April 12 in line with the Government's lockdown exit roadmap.

A design and access statement submitted as part of the application outlines how it would operate.

Under the plans the wheel will be open from 10am to 10pm seven days a week, closing at 7pm during quieter periods.

You may also want to watch:

Riders can expect a minimum experience of eight minutes - comprising four revolutions at off-peak times and four during peak periods.

The wheel has 36 enclosed gondolas and at full capacity can take 216 people.

One of the pods has wheelchair access with room for two carers, and audio description is available on request.

On a clear day passengers will be able to enjoy 360 degree view of the surrounding area up to ten miles away.

Ticket prices are given as adult £8, seniors and children under 1.4m £6, a family of four (two standard and two under 1.4m or one standard and three under 1.4m) £22.

It adds the ticket prices may be subject to variation by agreement.

Carl Smith, the council leader, said the Ferris wheel would enhance the seafront’s overall offer in the 2021 season, boost footfall, and add to the profile and vitality of the resort.

He added: “It will also be Covid-safe fun for visitors and residents alike, offering fabulous views across our coastline and historic skyline, out to the Broads.

"Slightly taller than the Revolving Tower which famously stood on the seafront until the war, the wheel will be visible from the Acle Straight and will form a spectacular backdrop particularly when illuminated in the evenings.”

The proposal does not include the playing of any music or the use of a PA system with the lighting described as "functional" not flashing.