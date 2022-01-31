Details of multi-million pound plans to improve Great Yarmouth revealed

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has released details of its plans to improve the market place and surrounding area. Pictured is one of the designs. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Plans for a multi-million pound “once-in-a-generation" facelift for Great Yarmouth's historic town centre have been revealed.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has released details of its scheme to improve the market place and surrounding area - in an effort to make it a more attractive destination for people to visit.

The areas covered include Priory Plain through the Market Place to the junction of King Street and Regent Street.

The improvements are based around three key themes which aim to make Yarmouth a safer place, a cleaner place and a greener place to visit.

The plans could see new paving, street lighting and furniture as well as more trees planted in the town centre.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council hope to attract more shoppers and business owners by creating “high-quality public spaces”.

This includes the market, which is currently undergoing a £4.7m transformation, a new library and learning hub in the former Palmers building, as well as investment to restore and repurpose the town's historic buildings.

On the council's website, it states: "Our aim is to create an active and flexible town centre that has the potential to adapt to host both daytime and evening events, such as market days, theatrical performance, seasonal activities and art displays."

The proposals will go out to public consultation to ensure they meet the needs of residents, visitors, businesses and community organisations.

Council leader Carl Smith said: "The town centre is a really important area for the whole borough.

“It has been central to our history, and with transformative projects like the new market building, and a new library and learning and centre on the way, it will be key to our future.

"This project is about making sure we have public areas that are fit for the future, that are more pleasant for people to spend time in and help show retailers and other businesses that we are serious about the town centre as a great place to shop, to socialise and to live."

The project is being funded by the government's Future High Street Fund, which is intended to renew and reshape town centres and high streets and ensure future sustainability.

Visit great-yarmouth.gov.uk/new-town-centre for full details of the proposals and an online survey.

The public consultation runs until March 14 and work is expected to start in autumn 2022.

