Driver hospitalised with serious neck injuries after Yarmouth crash

PUBLISHED: 13:06 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 05 August 2019

Two people were hospitalised after a crash on Acle New Road in Great Yarmouth on Friday (August 2). Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Archant

A driver of a Land Rover was hospitalised with serious neck injuries after a crash in Great Yarmouth.

Police were called at 12.47pm on Friday (August 2) to reports of a collision between a motorised wheelchair and a white Land Rover on Acle New Road near the junction with Bridge Road.

The Land Rover then collided into railings on the same stretch of road.

The driver suffered serious neck injuries and was taken to the James Paget Hospital.

The wheelchair's driver was also hospitalised, with minor injuries.

Officers are keen to hear from witnesses to the collision, or anyone who might have seen the manner of driving of either vehicle.

Anyone with dashcam footage or information should contact PC Stuart Evans at Acle Police Station on 101, quoting CAD number 203 of 2 August 2019.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

