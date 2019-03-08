Car stopped for running red light in Great Yarmouth

Police stopped a car that ran a red light in Great Yarmouth.

As we stopped at a red traffic light in Gt Yarmouth in our marked Police vehicle the driver behind us in the offside lane didn't. #RedMeansStop #Reported #RoadSafety 1826/7007 pic.twitter.com/spKI7Rhwzj — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) August 5, 2019

A unit from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRPT) had stopped at a red traffic light in the town on Monday (August 5) when the driver of the car behind them failed to brake.

The driver was reported.

Earlier, the same unit stopped a driver without a licence or car insurance.

Officers tweeted: "The old fashioned police officer's nose led to this vehicle being stopped and driver reported."

The old fashioned #PoliceOfficersNose led to this vehicle being stopped and driver reported for no D/L or Ins. #Seized #Sec165 #KeepingNorfolkSafe 1826/7007 pic.twitter.com/or0PWrT1Ii — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) August 5, 2019

