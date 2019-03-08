Car stopped for running red light in Great Yarmouth
PUBLISHED: 13:33 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:33 05 August 2019
Police stopped a car that ran a red light in Great Yarmouth.
A unit from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRPT) had stopped at a red traffic light in the town on Monday (August 5) when the driver of the car behind them failed to brake.
The driver was reported.
Earlier, the same unit stopped a driver without a licence or car insurance.
Officers tweeted: "The old fashioned police officer's nose led to this vehicle being stopped and driver reported."
