Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Yarmouth company donates thousands of towels to RSPCA

PUBLISHED: 10:45 03 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 03 August 2019

(L to R) RSPCA’s Sue Levings, Nigel Twite, Malcolm Houghton and Camplings Head of Sales Kerri de Lange

(L to R) RSPCA's Sue Levings, Nigel Twite, Malcolm Houghton and Camplings Head of Sales Kerri de Lange

A Yarmouth fabric company responded to an appeal from the RSPCA who desperately needed towels to save wildlife.

The RSPCA's East Winch Wildlife Centre near King's Lynn uses over 10,000 towels a year to care for injured seals, hedgehogs, and other wildlife.

In June the centre appealed for animal lovers to donate towels after stock plummeted.

You may also want to watch:

This meant the charity would be unable to clean oil and tar from animals or prevent disease.

But the Camplings Linen company from Southtown Road in Great Yarmouth came to the rescue with thousands of towels which were "no longer up to our fluffy and bright standard yet were still usable".

Kerri de Lange, Camplings Head of Sales, said: "Camplings was thrilled to come to the rescue.

"As an ethically responsible company we specifically chose our rental Dust Mat manafacturer because they use recycled plastic bottles and ocean plastics such as nylon nets to produce the mat fibres."

Most Read

Two hospitalised following Yarmouth car crash

Motorists are experiencing delays following a crash on the Vauxhall Roundabout, Acle New Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Man stabbed in Great Yarmouth graveyard

A man has been stabbed in the chest in Great Yarmouth churchyard Picture: Archant

Concerns over chlorine leak at Haven holiday park spark emergency response

The pool at Haven Seashore Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth has been closed for the second time. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Sticky road surface near beach catches out sunseekers

People have been complaining about the sticky road surface at Gorleston beach Picture: Google Maps

Warning for thunderstorms, lightning strikes and heavy rain brought forward

A dramatic photo of lightning during the storm. Photo: Brad Damms

Most Read

Two hospitalised following Yarmouth car crash

Motorists are experiencing delays following a crash on the Vauxhall Roundabout, Acle New Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Man stabbed in Great Yarmouth graveyard

A man has been stabbed in the chest in Great Yarmouth churchyard Picture: Archant

Concerns over chlorine leak at Haven holiday park spark emergency response

The pool at Haven Seashore Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth has been closed for the second time. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Sticky road surface near beach catches out sunseekers

People have been complaining about the sticky road surface at Gorleston beach Picture: Google Maps

Warning for thunderstorms, lightning strikes and heavy rain brought forward

A dramatic photo of lightning during the storm. Photo: Brad Damms

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Yarmouth company donates thousands of towels to RSPCA

(L to R) RSPCA’s Sue Levings, Nigel Twite, Malcolm Houghton and Camplings Head of Sales Kerri de Lange

‘My life as a Norfolk gigolo’ - Carer and dad-of-three reveals his secret profession

Jim Perkins, 44 from Bradwell has spoken about his life as a gigolo. Picture: Neil Didsbury

A colony of bees, thousands of chicks and a pet tortoise: animals stolen in Norfolk revealed

A colony of bees and a pet tortoise of 27 years are among the animals stolen in Norfolk since 2013. Picture: Sonya Duncan/Ian Burt

Goalkeeper Putnins leaves Lowestoft to return to Great Yarmouth

Keeper Elvijs Putnins has left Lowestoft Town to rejoin Great Yarmouth Town Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Great Yarmouth man jailed after meeting up with 15-year-old girl

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists