Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Borough's public toilets set for £155,000 revamp

PUBLISHED: 16:14 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 24 July 2019

The seasonal toilet at Second Avenue in Caister. Picture: Google Maps.

The seasonal toilet at Second Avenue in Caister. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

Public toilets across Great Yarmouth borough are set for a sprucing-up, with the council planning to refurbish all its seasonal facilities over the next year.

Penny Carpenter, chair of Norfolk County Council's children's services committee. Pic: Norfolk County Council.Penny Carpenter, chair of Norfolk County Council's children's services committee. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

At a meeting last week (July 16), the council's environment committee approved £155,000 of funding to revamp the seasonal toilets at Hemsby, Second Avenue in Caister, Thurne, Scratby, Beach Road in Caister and Winterton, plus the year-round toilets at Euston Road in Great Yarmouth.

Urgent repairs to the disabled facilities at Hemsby will take place over the next few days.

In addition to approving the refurbishments, the committee discussed options for generating income to help fund the ongoing costs of public conveniences and agreed to progress the opportunity of offering space for suitable advertising within the facilities.

A report to the committee had stated either advertising or charging a fee would "support the continued operation of the facilities and ensure standards of refurbishment can be maintained."

Cllr Penny Carpenter, the committee's chairman, said: "While toilet provision is not a statutory service of councils, we recognise as one of East Anglia's top destinations that free access for residents and visitors to modern, well-maintained public toilets is part of a positive visitor experience, whether that be to our beaches or town centres.

"We have taken a phased approach to refurbishments, starting with modernisation of our most well used, year-round toilets, which has already made a big difference.

You may also want to watch:

"I'm so pleased we're now able to move onto revamping the seasonal toilets, and I would like to thank the parish councils and businesses for their ongoing support in keeping the seasonal toilets running in recent years."

Over the last three years, the council has undertaken a revamp of its most used year-round toilets, with works completed so far at The Jetty and The Conge in Great Yarmouth, The Ravine, Feathers Plain and Pier Head in Gorleston, The Green in Martham and Caister High Street.

The programme has also included the installation at Pier Head of a toilet for people with profound and multiple learning disabilities, as well as people with physical disabilities such as spinal injuries, muscular dystrophy and multiple sclerosis.

Most Read

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Restaurant in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

Home struck by lightning as storms bring thunder, lightning and downpours

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

Police release CCTV images of man following Great Yarmouth stabbing

Police in Great Yarmouth have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify following a stabbing on June 26. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Car flips onto side after crashing into ditch on A47

A silver Vauxhall Corsa flipped onto its side after crashing into a ditch on the Acle Straight in Great Yarmouth on Monday morning. Picture: Joseph Norton

Most Read

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Restaurant in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

Home struck by lightning as storms bring thunder, lightning and downpours

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

Police release CCTV images of man following Great Yarmouth stabbing

Police in Great Yarmouth have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify following a stabbing on June 26. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Car flips onto side after crashing into ditch on A47

A silver Vauxhall Corsa flipped onto its side after crashing into a ditch on the Acle Straight in Great Yarmouth on Monday morning. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Borough’s public toilets set for £155,000 revamp

The seasonal toilet at Second Avenue in Caister. Picture: Google Maps.

Fewer children, more pensioners: How Norfolk’s population will change over the next 20 years

ONS figures show a decline in the number of young people in coastal towns in the next 20 years. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Driver late for work ‘took a risk’ driving while intoxicated, police say

A driver 'took a risk' driving while intoxicated in Gorleston, Great Yarmouth Police have said. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.

‘It’s like a slow garotting’ - campaign to rid shores of frisbee menace that is killing our seals

Chairman of the Friends of Horsey Seals with a cuddly seal at the launch of a campaign raising awareness of seals and plastic flying rings Picture: Liz Coates

‘It’s an embarrassment’ - council left red-faced by lack of beach hut sales

Just four beach huts in Gorleston have been sold since October last year. Picture: Robin Knight.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists