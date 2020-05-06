Search

Advanced search

Superheroes, pets, and poems - how children’s artwork is spreading lockdown cheer

PUBLISHED: 16:15 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:15 06 May 2020

Annabelle, aged 3, would like to visit the zoo with her family when lockdown ends. Her picture was the week one winner in GYBC's art competion Picture: GYBC

Annabelle, aged 3, would like to visit the zoo with her family when lockdown ends. Her picture was the week one winner in GYBC's art competion Picture: GYBC

Archant

Children isolated at home just as spring is sprung are whiling away the long lockdown hours creating artwork for food parcels.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council says more than 500 families have joined its new Facebook group #GYTogether, the hub of the project.

The group’s main focus is a colourful new social media competition, promoting creativity in children while lifting the spirits of those self-isolating,

Every Monday a call is sounded for pictures, poems, or stories on a given theme, with the results printed out and delivered with food parcels.

A weekly winner receives a chocolate prize and a book voucher for their efforts.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: How to celebrate VE day in and around Great Yarmouth

This week’s appeal on a superhero theme has drawn a picture of an HGV driver dad, and a caped racoon.

Asking children to draw their pets attracted a wave of entries.

The first weeks’s winner working from a theme of what you want most to do when lockdown is lifted was Annabelle, age three, who drew herself at the zoo with her family.

Michael Jeal, Great Yarmouth mayor, said: “Our #GYTogether competition is a great way to keep the kids occupied while also giving those who receive food parcels something to smile about during an uncertain and often lonely time.

“As the recipients of the food parcels are often isolating alone, the drawings and stories are a welcome addition and gives them a way of connecting with the community in a safe and fun way.

“Each week there are so many brilliant entries that I enjoy looking at and it is my job to choose the weekly winner, which is a very hard task.”

To join the group follow the link here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Mystery over ‘skeleton’ found in bright green Waterways pond

The bright green pond in the centre of the Waterways at Great Yarmouth which had a part of a plastic skeleton spine floating in it later removed by the council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Body of woman found in park

A woman's body has been found in Southtown Common in Gorleston on May 6. Picture: Google Maps.

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Norfolk man who captained Concorde dies from coronavirus

During a 23-year career at Concorde, Mr Horton flew the Queen to Canada and celebrated the Millennium twice in one night. Photo: Nick Butcher

Family’s whole house is technicolour tribute to NHS

Lillie-Mai, aged ten, with four-month-old Lydia outside their home in Bells Road Gorleston which has been transformed brick-by-brick into a colourful tribute to the NHS, delighting everyone that sees it Picture: Kylie Smith

Most Read

Mystery over ‘skeleton’ found in bright green Waterways pond

The bright green pond in the centre of the Waterways at Great Yarmouth which had a part of a plastic skeleton spine floating in it later removed by the council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Body of woman found in park

A woman's body has been found in Southtown Common in Gorleston on May 6. Picture: Google Maps.

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Norfolk man who captained Concorde dies from coronavirus

During a 23-year career at Concorde, Mr Horton flew the Queen to Canada and celebrated the Millennium twice in one night. Photo: Nick Butcher

Family’s whole house is technicolour tribute to NHS

Lillie-Mai, aged ten, with four-month-old Lydia outside their home in Bells Road Gorleston which has been transformed brick-by-brick into a colourful tribute to the NHS, delighting everyone that sees it Picture: Kylie Smith

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Body of woman found in park

A woman's body has been found in Southtown Common in Gorleston on May 6. Picture: Google Maps.

Going, going, nearly gone: The demolition of seafront leisure centre in pictures

Machinery at work demolishing the Marina Centre at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Superheroes, pets, and poems - how children’s artwork is spreading lockdown cheer

Annabelle, aged 3, would like to visit the zoo with her family when lockdown ends. Her picture was the week one winner in GYBC's art competion Picture: GYBC

Popular holiday resort set to host 12 hour online festival for charity

Potters Resort is now closed. Pic: Archant

‘Incredible donation’ - Great Yarmouth racecourse purchases supplies for hard-hit people

Great Yarmouth Racecourse executive director Glenn Tubby. Photo: TMS Media Ltd
Drive 24