Superheroes, pets, and poems - how children’s artwork is spreading lockdown cheer

Annabelle, aged 3, would like to visit the zoo with her family when lockdown ends. Her picture was the week one winner in GYBC's art competion Picture: GYBC Archant

Children isolated at home just as spring is sprung are whiling away the long lockdown hours creating artwork for food parcels.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council says more than 500 families have joined its new Facebook group #GYTogether, the hub of the project.

The group’s main focus is a colourful new social media competition, promoting creativity in children while lifting the spirits of those self-isolating,

Every Monday a call is sounded for pictures, poems, or stories on a given theme, with the results printed out and delivered with food parcels.

A weekly winner receives a chocolate prize and a book voucher for their efforts.

This week’s appeal on a superhero theme has drawn a picture of an HGV driver dad, and a caped racoon.

Asking children to draw their pets attracted a wave of entries.

The first weeks’s winner working from a theme of what you want most to do when lockdown is lifted was Annabelle, age three, who drew herself at the zoo with her family.

Michael Jeal, Great Yarmouth mayor, said: “Our #GYTogether competition is a great way to keep the kids occupied while also giving those who receive food parcels something to smile about during an uncertain and often lonely time.

“As the recipients of the food parcels are often isolating alone, the drawings and stories are a welcome addition and gives them a way of connecting with the community in a safe and fun way.

“Each week there are so many brilliant entries that I enjoy looking at and it is my job to choose the weekly winner, which is a very hard task.”

