Coronavirus on the coast: Resort records one of lowest rates in UK

Published: 10:14 AM April 8, 2021 Updated: 10:33 AM April 8, 2021

A deserted seafront at Great Yarmouth as a feared influx of visitors were kept away by grey skies. - Credit: Archant

Coronavirus rates have fallen by close to 50pc in Great Yarmouth giving the area the 10th lowest infection rate in the country.

Only one out of 13 neighbourhoods in the town, one out of 14 in Norwich, and zero out of 14 in North Norfolk reported more than two cases in the last seven days for which figures are available up to April 2.

The biggest drop week-on-week was seen in Norwich where the number of Covid infections tumbled by 68pc from 38.4 per 100,000 to 12.1.

Great Yarmouth, however, now has the lowest incidence of the disease of all nine districts across Norfolk and North Suffolk with a rate of 8.1 per 100,000, a drop of 46pc.

It equates to just eight cases in the seven days up to April 2 - the lowest since August 23, although testing was down over the Easter break.

The highest rates are being seen in Broadland where a dip of just 5pc was recorded, bringing the rate down to 40.1.

Nationally Norfolk is still well below the national figure of 38.6 (down 30pc), standing at an average 22 cases per 100,000 (down by 42pc).

Meanwhile on April 3 Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital recorded its first death since March 20.

A statement on its website said: "Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at the James Paget University Hospital, who had tested positive for Covid-19, has died.

"The patient was in his 70s and had underlying health conditions. His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them."

In January the hospital recorded 112 deaths of patients within 28 days of a positive Covid test.







The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has also recorded one death this month up to April 6. It saw 308 during the height of the second wave.

There have been no deaths at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn or in any other community hospital settings so far in April.

Figures released on March 30 and due to be updated on Thursday April 8 at 5pm show there were eight patients with Covid at the NNUH, one at the JPUH, five and the QEH, and none in other settings.











