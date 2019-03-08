Ducks burn rubber in annual Great Yarmouth race

The Great Yarmouth Haven Rotary Club held their annual Duck Race on Easter Sunday at the Venetian Waterways. Picture: Alan Spinks. Archant

Visitors to a Great Yarmouth park enjoyed some quack and field action during races involving more than one hundred rubber ducks.

Mayor Mary Coleman with the best decorated duck. Husband Barry (left) and President Keith Futter of the Haven Rotary Club. Picture: Alan Spinks. Mayor Mary Coleman with the best decorated duck. Husband Barry (left) and President Keith Futter of the Haven Rotary Club. Picture: Alan Spinks.

On Easter Sunday the opening of the Venetian Waterways allowed the Great Yarmouth Haven Rotary Club to hold their annual duck races.

It was the event's 20th year and with the glorious weather and record crowds turning out, it was a successful day.

Mayor Mary Coleman and her husband Barry were invited to start the first of five races.

The great attractions was the display and racing of 140 giant decorated ducks sponsored by local companies and individuals.

The mayor was asked to choose the best decorated duck and the winner was from the Beach Hut in Great Yarmouth.

More than £10,000 was raised by the generosity of the public and sponsors.

All proceeds will be used to support local organisations and individuals who are most vulnerable.

Winners of the 'Green' public race:

• 1st Gloria Stevens

• 2nd Mollie Philo

• 3rd Neal Kirk

Winners of the 'Yellow' public race:

Best decorated duck, from The Beach Hut and Tearoom Cafe. Picture: Alan Spinks. Best decorated duck, from The Beach Hut and Tearoom Cafe. Picture: Alan Spinks.

• 1st Nicola Swayne

• 2nd Joel c/o Futter

• 3rd Robert Price

Giant Duck Race

• 1st Heat Outney Meadow Caravan Park, Bungay

• 2nd Heat AFA Fostering Great Yarmouth

• Grand Final Lovewell Blake Great Yarmouth