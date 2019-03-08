Ducks burn rubber in annual Great Yarmouth race
PUBLISHED: 11:49 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 30 April 2019
Visitors to a Great Yarmouth park enjoyed some quack and field action during races involving more than one hundred rubber ducks.
On Easter Sunday the opening of the Venetian Waterways allowed the Great Yarmouth Haven Rotary Club to hold their annual duck races.
It was the event's 20th year and with the glorious weather and record crowds turning out, it was a successful day.
Mayor Mary Coleman and her husband Barry were invited to start the first of five races.
The great attractions was the display and racing of 140 giant decorated ducks sponsored by local companies and individuals.
The mayor was asked to choose the best decorated duck and the winner was from the Beach Hut in Great Yarmouth.
More than £10,000 was raised by the generosity of the public and sponsors.
All proceeds will be used to support local organisations and individuals who are most vulnerable.
Winners of the 'Green' public race:
• 1st Gloria Stevens
• 2nd Mollie Philo
• 3rd Neal Kirk
Winners of the 'Yellow' public race:
• 1st Nicola Swayne
• 2nd Joel c/o Futter
• 3rd Robert Price
Giant Duck Race
• 1st Heat Outney Meadow Caravan Park, Bungay
• 2nd Heat AFA Fostering Great Yarmouth
• Grand Final Lovewell Blake Great Yarmouth