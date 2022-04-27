Dog taken to vets to be put to sleep is looking for new home

Pino the Jack Russell Terrier/Chihuahua cross is up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

A dog which was taken to the vets to be put to sleep before being rescued by a previous owner is now looking for a new home.

Pino the Jack Russell terrier/Chihuahua cross is up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue based in Great Yarmouth.

This “sweet” dog was brought into the centre after his previous owner was alerted when his microchip was scanned.

His then owner had taken him to the vets to be put down.

Pino was taken in but his previous owner was unable to give him a permanent home so he was brought to the rescue.

A spokesman from the rescue centre said: “He does have his issues which we would discuss with any potential owner however he is also the most loving, sweet dog.

“He loves cuddles and once he trusts you is the most devoted dog. He is good with cats but is still very puppy like and wants to play.

“But he is looking for a home without any children or visiting children.”

Pino is among 14 pets looking up for adoption at the rescue centre. Could you give these animals a home?

Marlon and Dingle, cats

Cats Marlon and Dingle are up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

A spokesman from the rescue said: “Marlon and Dingle aren't ready for rehoming yet but we are happy to take applications for them.

“They are seven-year-old chatty brothers who are full of character.

“They do have food allergies and so their new owner will need to keep them on their prescription diet.”

Dudley, cat

Dudley the cat is up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

“If you're looking for a friendly chatty companion then Dudley is your man.

“He has such a big character and will make you smile every day. A routine blood test showed that he is FIV+ but there are no other health concerns.

“He is looking for an indoor only home where he will be the only cat. Dudley could live with a friendly sociable dog.”

Sooty boy and Susiesoo, cats

Sooty boy the cat is up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

Susiesoo the cat is up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

“Sooty boy and Susiesoo are both aged around 5 years old and are looking for a home together.

“They haven't had access to outside before so they would suit someone who is looking for indoor cats.

“However, if you lived in a safe quiet area, it may be nice if they could be slowly introduced to a safe back garden under supervision.

Sidney, cat

Sidney the cat is up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

“Sidney came to us in a terrible condition with severe breathing difficulties and an inflamed ulcerated mouth.

“With lots of time, vet visits and TLC from his foster mum he is now doing so much better.

“He does have feline calichivirus and this is something that may flare up from time to time.

“However, we would always support his new owner with this if required. Sidney will also need an indoor only home where he is the only cat.”

Scarlet,cat

“Scarlet is a 13-year-old pure black cat.

“She is very friendly and sweet natured and likes to be around people.

“She did arrive with a skin condition which is now healing and she will soon be ready for a new home.”

Clover and Bumble, rabbits

Clover the rabbit is up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

Bumble the rabbit is up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

“Clover and Bumble are bonded male and female rabbits.

“They have recently been neutered and are now looking for a home.

“They will need housing where they can have 24-hour safe access to a run. A hutch is not enough.”

Bing and Crosby, rabbits

Rabbits Bing and Crosby are up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

“Bing and Crosby are bonded brothers.

“They have always been indoor rabbits but with the weather now becoming warmer they could be introduced to outdoor housing.

“They are very long haired and will require someone who has the time to regularly groom them.”

George and Patrick, rabbits

Rabbits George and Patrick are up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

“George and Patrick are another pair of male rabbits.

“They were surrendered into our care as they were fighting, however now that they have been neutered, they are the best of friends.

“As with all our rabbits they will need housing that complies with the RSPCA minimum dimensions.”

If you would like to find out more about any of the animals email eastcoastpetrescue2021@gmail.com or find East Coast Pet Rescue on Facebook.

All adoptions are subject to a home visit and adoption fee.