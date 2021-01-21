Fire on the Water festival postponed due to coronavirus

Published: 10:30 AM January 21, 2021

FLASHBACK: The Bivouac250 performing at the Out There Festival in 2018. Organisers had planned a Fire on the Water experience for March 2021 which has now been postponed. Pictures: JMA Photography - Credit: Archant

A festival due to bring "a magical, blazing display" to Great Yarmouth has been postponed.

Out There Arts (formerly Seachange Arts) had been heavily trailing its Fire on the Water experience on social media, due to take place at a secret location in March.

It was billed as "an immersive experience with dramatic outdoor arts, hypnotic water projections and shining installations to see out the last days of Winter as glowing embers leap and twirl in the night, warming the hearts of all who spectates".

People were being asked to sign up to be "the first to know" with a launch announcement expected on Friday (January 22).

However a post on the arts' charity website said the event had been postponed amid public health concerns about the spread of coronavirus and the national lockdown.

The post said: "The decision was made following advice from central Government and leading health experts, to cancel all mass gatherings until a further review in the following months.

"The Out There Arts team will still continue to work on the project ensuring its quality meets the standards of our superb cultural portfolio.

"We will still be sharing information about the event in the coming weeks so please do stay tuned to our social media networks and mailing lists to stay up to date.

"We can’t wait to share what we’ve been cooking up over these last few months.

"For the meantime, stay safe and stay connected."

The charity has a proven track record of bringing spectacular entertainment to the town.

The quirky Out There Festival draws an audience of tens of thousands to multiple locations across the town, notably St George's Park and the seafront, helping to drive Yarmouth's growing reputation as a hub for circus and arts.

Rebranded as Out There Arts it is looking to redevelop the old Ice House in Great Yarmouth into a circus hub for skills and fabrication, as well as a venue for performances.

The scheme is tipped as bringing to life "the dreary west bank."