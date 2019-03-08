Norfolk resort handed over £1.1m to create 'cutting edge' arts scene

Out There, a festival of circus and street art, returns to Great Yarmouth on September 14 and 15.

Great Yarmouth is set to enter a new phase as a creative hub for the arts thanks to a £1.1m lottery grant.

The four year project called Freshly Greated aims to engage townsfolk who might think art "is not for them".

It is tagged as "a real adventure" that will build on cultural strides already made in the town, a centre for circus and street arts.

Lucy Hogg, head of communities at Voluntary Norfolk, who is leading the project, said: "This is going to be a real adventure for all of us, as we don't yet know where the project will take us.

"Local people will be at the absolute heart of Freshly Greated, shaping and creating a cutting-edge arts scene that will reflect the lives, experiences, and ambitions of people from all backgrounds and circumstances."

Joe Mackintosh, chief executive, SeaChange Arts said: "The work of SeaChange Arts and the Out There Festival has been a national beacon of engaging the widest possible new audiences with a huge range of arts experiences.

"We are absolutely thrilled that Arts Council England are now investing in Freshly Greated to build on what has been achieved, develop new arts events and opportunities and get local people and groups more and more involved in creating and delivering these.'

Jack Jay, of Jays UK, says: "We are thrilled that our application for this vital funding was accepted.

"It shows just how important the impact of the arts and entertainment in our local area can be."

And Colin Stott of Creative Collisions, said involving people in high-quality arts activities would lead to a real culture shift in Great Yarmouth. Graham Plant, chairman of the economic development committee at Great Yarmouth Borough Council said the project would bring people together boost civic pride and enhance neighbourhoods.

Hedley Swain, area director, Arts Council England, said: "Freshly Greated will ensure that more people from all backgrounds across Great Yarmouth have the opportunity to benefit from arts and culture - not just as audiences, but also as decision makers.

"It will empower the local community to work with professional artists, programming activities that they want to see and be involved in.'