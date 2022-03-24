News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Former pub roof decimated following major fire in Yarmouth

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:31 AM March 24, 2022
Updated: 11:00 AM March 24, 2022
A large fire has decimated the roof of the vacant Haven Bridge pub in Great Yarmouth. A cordon remains in place today. 

New photographs have revealed the devastation caused by a blaze which has decimated the roof of a former Yarmouth pub.

Fire fighters and police remain at the scene and a cordon is in place on Bridge Road the morning after the fire at the Haven Bridge pub, which took place on Wednesday night. 

A large fire has decimated the roof of the vacant Haven Bridge pub in Great Yarmouth. A cordon remains in place today. 

The blaze took hold at the vacant Haven Bridge pub, opposite the Matalan store, from around 8pm on Thursday, March 23, with plumes of smoke and large flames seen all the way from the A47, Acle Straight.

Although the fire was tackled within a couple of hours last night, the pub's roof has been destroyed with only charred timbers visible through shattered windows.

The road remains closed from Haven Bridge to the junction with Pasteur Road, which has been causing lengthy delays around the town. 

A large fire has decimated the roof of the vacant Haven Bridge pub in Great Yarmouth. A cordon remains in place today. 

Norfolk Police tweeted this morning that the closure will stay in place for several hours due to concerns about the building's structural safety.

But a single pedestrian path is open on the Matalan side.

Constant streams of pedestrians and cyclists have been stopping to see the damage for themselves.

A large fire has decimated the roof of the vacant Haven Bridge pub in Great Yarmouth. A cordon remains in place today. 

A large fire has decimated the roof of the vacant Haven Bridge pub in Great Yarmouth. A cordon remains in place today. 

A large fire has decimated the roof of the vacant Haven Bridge pub in Great Yarmouth. A cordon remains in place today. 

