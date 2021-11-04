Boxers to take to the ring in the Hippodrome

An iconic Great Yarmouth venue will be hosting some of the best boxers in the region.

On Saturday, November 13, the Hippodrome is teaming up with Kingfisher Amateur Boxing Club to stage a series of bouts.

The Remembrance weekend event will see boxing clubs travelling from as far as Southampton, Hull and Birmingham to pit their wits against the best the east can offer.

Peter Jay, Hippodrome owner, said “It’s great to have the Kingfisher boxing back at the Hippodrome.

"It’s the perfect venue for boxing and we are delighted to give this great club the venue for free to help their terrific work in the community and raise funds for veterans.

"It will be a sensational day to remember “

The doors open at 3.30pm and the boxing will start at 4pm.

Tickets £10 for adults and £5 for children and can be purchased through the Hippodrome Box Office on 01493 844172 or on the door before the boxing.

VIP tickets are available with reserved seating from Kingfisher Boxing Club. Call Simon on 07598 284484.