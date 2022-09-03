Yarmouth buzzing for pride parade and Marina Centre's grand opening
- Credit: Bruno Brown
Yarmouth was buzzing with excitement as pride weekend combined with the grand opening of the town's new £26m leisure centre.
Eleven-time Paralympic gold medallist Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson was the star who pulled the cord to officially open the new Marina Centre.
The former wheelchair racer said: "This kind of investment just isn't happening elsewhere around the country so it really shows how Yarmouth are thinking about the future.
"Sport is all about having fun and as well as the mental and physical benefits, it will get people in the community to come and use this fabulous, impeccable facility, giving them the best chance of fulfilling their potential.
"It is just so exciting and amazing for the community."
Yarmouth mayor, Graham Plant, added: "We built this facility for the community. We are a very deprived area and we want the people here to have access to a world class facility, this is something which the people deserve.
"We hope the facility will be positive for people to increase their physical and mental wellbeing."
Yarmouth-born drag queen, Bimini Bon Boulash, who starred on RuPaul's Drag Race show, was centre of the Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride parade, carrying a torch to the Marina Centre for the grand opening.
They said: "I think it is amazing to see such a wonderful turnout here in Yarmouth.
"It is really important to see that smaller towns embracing and celebrating pride as it demonstrates that people are becoming more accepting.
"Coming here to the Marina Centre you can see the improvements being made to Yarmouth, the town is buzzing and the atmosphere is really lovely, things feel on the rise."
Bimini arrived at the leisure centre as part of the pride march through the town, stopping off at the Marina Centre to present East Norfolk Sixth Form College student, Ednilson Dos Reis, 17, with the torch he had designed.
Mr Dos Reis won a design competition at college and his principal at East Norfolk College, Catherine Richards, said: "I am really proud of Ednilson, his design was excellent and we are delighted that the organisers at the Marina Centre included us in their opening ceremony.
"It is lovely to see Bimini, a former student, present Ednilson, a present student, with his design, it shows how talented and ambitious our students are."