Yarmouth buzzing for pride parade and Marina Centre's grand opening

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson unveils a plaque at Great Yarmouth's Marina Centre during the venue's official opening - Credit: Bruno Brown

Yarmouth was buzzing with excitement as pride weekend combined with the grand opening of the town's new £26m leisure centre.

Eleven-time Paralympic gold medallist Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson was the star who pulled the cord to officially open the new Marina Centre.

The former wheelchair racer said: "This kind of investment just isn't happening elsewhere around the country so it really shows how Yarmouth are thinking about the future.

"Sport is all about having fun and as well as the mental and physical benefits, it will get people in the community to come and use this fabulous, impeccable facility, giving them the best chance of fulfilling their potential.

"It is just so exciting and amazing for the community."

The moment eleven-time Paralympic gold medallist, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, pulled the chord to reveal the plaque at the official opening off the marina centre - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Yarmouth mayor, Graham Plant, added: "We built this facility for the community. We are a very deprived area and we want the people here to have access to a world class facility, this is something which the people deserve.

"We hope the facility will be positive for people to increase their physical and mental wellbeing."

Yarmouth-born drag queen, Bimini Bon Boulash, who starred on RuPaul's Drag Race show, was centre of the Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride parade, carrying a torch to the Marina Centre for the grand opening.

Great Yarmouth-born drag queen, Bimini Bon Boulash, outside the new Marina Centre leisure centre - Credit: Bruno Brown

They said: "I think it is amazing to see such a wonderful turnout here in Yarmouth.

"It is really important to see that smaller towns embracing and celebrating pride as it demonstrates that people are becoming more accepting.

"Coming here to the Marina Centre you can see the improvements being made to Yarmouth, the town is buzzing and the atmosphere is really lovely, things feel on the rise."

The queue of people following Bimini on the pride parade through Yarmouth, celebrating pride - Credit: Bruno Brown

Bimini arrived at the leisure centre as part of the pride march through the town, stopping off at the Marina Centre to present East Norfolk Sixth Form College student, Ednilson Dos Reis, 17, with the torch he had designed.

Bimini led the pride parade march through Yarmouth and was pushed along by fellow marchers in a pink snail - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Mr Dos Reis won a design competition at college and his principal at East Norfolk College, Catherine Richards, said: "I am really proud of Ednilson, his design was excellent and we are delighted that the organisers at the Marina Centre included us in their opening ceremony.

East Norfolk College Head Principal, Catherine Richards (left) with competition winner and torch designer, Ednilson Dos Reis (centre) and Ednilson's brother Fred Dos Reis (right) - Credit: Bruno Brown

"It is lovely to see Bimini, a former student, present Ednilson, a present student, with his design, it shows how talented and ambitious our students are."

Mr Dos Reis presenting Baroness Grey-Thompson with the torch which he designed and created - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council



