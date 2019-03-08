Yarmouth dad 'shocked' at daughter's suspicious death

Lerwick, Shetland Islands. Picture: Balou46/Wikimedia Balou46/Wikimedia

A man living in Great Yarmouth has paid tribute to his daughter whose body was found in Shetland.

Mother of two Tracy Anderson, 40, was found dead outside a house on Tuesday (July 30) in Lerwick, the Scottish Sun has reported.

Her father, Derek Smith, 73, told the newspaper he had not had much contact with his daughter in recent years.

"This is such a massive shock. It's hard to accept she's gone," he said.

He added: "Tracy was a very independent girl. We last spoke three or four months ago."

Police in Scotland have declared her death to be suspicions and arrested a 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman.

Residents reported that Ms Anderson had left her home in the early hours to go to the bank.

Uniformed officers cordoned off the death scene and travellers were quizzed at the islands' main airport.