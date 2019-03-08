Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Yarmouth dad 'shocked' at daughter's suspicious death

PUBLISHED: 10:41 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 31 July 2019

Lerwick, Shetland Islands. Picture: Balou46/Wikimedia

Lerwick, Shetland Islands. Picture: Balou46/Wikimedia

Balou46/Wikimedia

A man living in Great Yarmouth has paid tribute to his daughter whose body was found in Shetland.

Mother of two Tracy Anderson, 40, was found dead outside a house on Tuesday (July 30) in Lerwick, the Scottish Sun has reported.

Her father, Derek Smith, 73, told the newspaper he had not had much contact with his daughter in recent years.

"This is such a massive shock. It's hard to accept she's gone," he said.

He added: "Tracy was a very independent girl. We last spoke three or four months ago."

Police in Scotland have declared her death to be suspicions and arrested a 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman.

Residents reported that Ms Anderson had left her home in the early hours to go to the bank.

Uniformed officers cordoned off the death scene and travellers were quizzed at the islands' main airport.

Most Read

Concerns over chlorine leak at Haven holiday park spark emergency response

Haven Seashore Holiday Park, Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Sticky road surface near beach catches out sunseekers

People have been complaining about the sticky road surface at Gorleston beach Picture: Google Maps

7 places in Great Yarmouth we still call by their old names

Marks and Spencer in King Street, Great Yarmouth, has been empty for four years Picture: Liz Coates

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

Teenager killed in collision on busy road named at inquest opening

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Concerns over chlorine leak at Haven holiday park spark emergency response

Haven Seashore Holiday Park, Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Sticky road surface near beach catches out sunseekers

People have been complaining about the sticky road surface at Gorleston beach Picture: Google Maps

7 places in Great Yarmouth we still call by their old names

Marks and Spencer in King Street, Great Yarmouth, has been empty for four years Picture: Liz Coates

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

Teenager killed in collision on busy road named at inquest opening

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Yarmouth club members dominate on Lotus track at Hethell

Adam Chamberlain goes for the win at the Abberton Road Race as James Sherwood grits his teeth and hangs on Picture: Fergus Muir

Yarmouth dad ‘shocked’ at daughter’s suspicious death

Lerwick, Shetland Islands. Picture: Balou46/Wikimedia

‘Did someone mention cakes?’ - Popular pet shop could be replaced by cafe

Mother and daughter Jacqueline and Laura Lovejoy, 55 and 24, hope to open a cafe on Bell Lane in Belton. Picture: Laura Lovejoy.

Lowestoft Town win hard-fought friendly at Gorleston

Action from Lowestoft Town's friendly against Ipswich Town Youth at Crown Meadow, which the visitors won 2-1 Picture: SID COLE

Sticky road surface near beach catches out sunseekers

People have been complaining about the sticky road surface at Gorleston beach Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists