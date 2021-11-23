Man died in caravan after taking recreational drug

An inquest into the death of Shane Atkinson, 29, recorded a verdict of misadventure. - Credit: Simon Parkin

A man found dead in a caravan by his girlfriend had taken a lethal mix of drugs, an inquest has heard.

The inquest into the death of Shane Atkinson, aged 29, held at Norfolk Coroners Court on Tuesday (November 23) heard he died from the toxic effects of taking three substances including flubromazolan, a new drug described as "highly potent."

Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake said Mr Atkinson could not have known the effects of the new, recreational drug.

He died in his sleep at his home at Marsh Farm Caravan Park in Cobholm, Great Yarmouth, on January 8, 2021.

The inquest heard Mr Atkinson was born in Grantham, Lincolnshire, and had been a lovely child who was "always smiling and giggling" but was bullied at primary school and was never as happy again.

He had a history of drug abuse, self harm, and mental health issues but had settled in Cobholm after a period of homelessness and had a long term girlfriend and a dog.

Taking into account all the evidence Mrs Lake reached a verdict of misadventure and offered her condolences to his family.