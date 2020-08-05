Search

Man in court over Poundstretcher attack

PUBLISHED: 16:14 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 05 August 2020

The windows of the Poundstretcher store in Great Yarmouth were smashed on Sunday night. A man was arrested at the scene Picture:Liz Coates

A man who smashed a town centre shop window has been handed a community order and told to pay £100 in compensation.

Lawrence Murphy, 29, of Albert Square, Great Yarmouth was charged with criminal damage, burglary and assault on an emergency worker following the incident on Sunday August 2, at around 8.30pm.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday (August 4) for sentencing having admitted the charges.

He was given a community order to carry out 150 hour of unpaid work and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

Officers said on Monday (August 3) that they were called to a business premises on Regent Road following reports of a burglary.

The window of the premises was smashed as a result of the incident, they said.

Murphy was arrested at the scene and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.

A video was widely circulated on social media showing a man attacking the shop and kicking toilet rolls around the street.

