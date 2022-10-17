Great Yarmouth man shares troubled family relationships in new book

Keith Temple was encouraged to write his life story after sharing tales from his childhood. - Credit: James Weeds

A former employee of a Gorleston hospital has written a book about his troubled relationship with his mother.

Keith Temple, a former domestic assistant at James Paget University Hospital, has written an autobiography - Through Innocent Eyes - which focuses on his strained relationship with his late mother.

Mr Temple, 74, grew up being told by his mother that he was "brainless" and "would never amount to anything". After running away from his family home at the age of 15, Mr Temple went on to work in schools and hospitals before retiring in 2012.

"I've always been a worker," he said.

"Not only do I like to get jobs done, but I also love working with people and socialising."

Through Innocent Eyes by Keith Temple will be available on Amazon in 2023. - Credit: James Weeds

Mr Temple was a domestic assistant with James Paget University Hospital from 2004 until 2012.

"We all had a laugh," he said. "But we always got the work done.

"It was when I was having a chit-chat with people that they told me to start writing these stories down."

Over the past two years, Mr Temple has been getting his stories out of his head and onto the page with the help of his partner and ghostwriter Tommy Warnock.

He said the experience made him realise just how many experiences he had kept bottled up.

"Writing it all down was cathartic," Mr Temple said.

"At first, I was just going to share tales from my upbringing and the bullying I suffered.

"But then I realised I had something to say about dealing with my mother's dementia."

Keith Temple and Tommy Warnock in their Great Yarmouth home. - Credit: James Weeds

After running away from his family home in Hackney, Mr Temple had a distant relationship with his mother.

However, his mother's diagnosis of vascular dementia in 2011 brought them together as he and Mr Warnock became her carers.

"Even after the diagnosis, we still didn't get on," he said.

"And one day, she even threatened me with a pair of scissors.

"Many of my experiences were scary.

"Now they are just memories. But they still leave a mark."

Mr Temple said seeing his book published was "the most exciting day" of his life. He said there are many stories left to share and he is currently planning a second book.

Through Innocent Eyes will be available on Amazon in the new year.