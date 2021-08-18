News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

'Banksy bedlam' as crowds rush to see artwork

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 6:30 AM August 18, 2021    Updated: 7:58 AM August 18, 2021
Bob and Yvonne Chaplin on Barkis Road.

Bob and Yvonne Chaplin feel the artwork is bringing positive attention to Great Yarmouth, but visitors need to be more aware of the road. - Credit: James Weeds

People from a residential street in Great Yarmouth have praised the artwork by Banksy, but feel visitors can be more responsible.

Jason Rooper works night shifts in theatres at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The 50-year-old, who lives opposite the recently-created artwork on Admiralty Road, praised the look of it, but is unable to sleep due to amount of people in the road during the day.

"There are constantly cars around, horns honking, people in the middle of the road, arguments between drivers and pedestrians.

"There was a bloke outside with a camera on a tripod in the middle of the road the other day.

You may also want to watch:

"A car came along and the photographer refused to move until he got a photo."

"It's also been raining this morning and people have had to stand outside in the wet because the bus stop is cordoned off.

Most Read

  1. 1 7 places where Banksy has caused a stir
  2. 2 Ice cream van banned from street after chimes 'played excessively'
  3. 3 Man threatened and robbed of chain
  1. 4 New bid for 28 flats at former hotel site
  2. 5 Traditional food on show at Hemsby's annual herring festival
  3. 6 Private art dealer believes Banksys should be housed in street art gallery
  4. 7 Blackadder fan builds pub - but faces leaving it behind as house for sale
  5. 8 Have your say on proposed CCTV cameras in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston
  6. 9 Police hunt Bradwell burglars after break-in spree
  7. 10 'Banksy should not obscure local talent' - artwork unveiled in Gorleston

"Don't get me wrong, I think it's a really good being here and it's giving the town some recognition, but it is getting a bit much.

"What was once a nice quiet little street has now gone a bit crazy."

Mr Rooper returns home from work at 8.30am and will usually sleep for six hours before leaving for another shift at 4.30pm.

"Between 9am, and 3.30pm for the past few weeks, it's been bedlam and I have been unable to sleep."

People have been visiting the Banksy on Admiralty Road since it was first discovered several weeks ago.

People have been visiting the Banksy on Admiralty Road since it was first discovered several weeks ago. - Credit: James Weeds

Bob Chaplin, a resident of Barkis Road, said: "I don't mind the artwork and the people are here for that reason.

"I've got nothing against the artwork - if it's good for the community, it's good for me.

"But we something needs to be sorted about the crowds in the road."

Yvonne Chaplin, Bob's daughter, added: "I don't do see the point in the railings, as nobody is paying attention.

"People are in the street and cars aren't able to see the road clearly.

"I think the artwork is really good, but people do to be more considerate."

Susan is happy to be using the temporary bus stop as the Banksy has been a great addition to the town.

Susan is happy to be using the temporary bus stop as the Banksy has been a great addition to the town. - Credit: James Weeds

Susan, a local resident who was using the temporary bus stop away from the mural, said: "We definitely needed something to cheer Yarmouth up a bit.

"I think that's a good excuse for the bus stop to be moved here for a while."

A barrier in place to prevent visitors of the artwork from staying in the road.

A barrier is in place to prevent visitors of the artwork from staying in the road. - Credit: James Weeds

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Three new Banksy works have been unveiled in Norfolk.

Norfolk Live

Why council removed verified Banksy from Norfolk beach

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
A potential Banksy artwork on Gorleston seafront has been defaced.

Norfolk Live

Potential Banksy artwork defaced in Gorleston

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Street art which has appeared on a wall in Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft

Norfolk Live

Banksy confirms he is behind graffiti in Norfolk and Suffolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Gorleston Shop Local campaign. Music Lovers, Gorleston High street. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Takeaway selling hot chicken could open on coast

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus