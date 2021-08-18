'Banksy bedlam' as crowds rush to see artwork

Published: 6:30 AM August 18, 2021 Updated: 7:58 AM August 18, 2021

Bob and Yvonne Chaplin feel the artwork is bringing positive attention to Great Yarmouth, but visitors need to be more aware of the road. - Credit: James Weeds

People from a residential street in Great Yarmouth have praised the artwork by Banksy, but feel visitors can be more responsible.

Jason Rooper works night shifts in theatres at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The 50-year-old, who lives opposite the recently-created artwork on Admiralty Road, praised the look of it, but is unable to sleep due to amount of people in the road during the day.

"There are constantly cars around, horns honking, people in the middle of the road, arguments between drivers and pedestrians.

"There was a bloke outside with a camera on a tripod in the middle of the road the other day.

"A car came along and the photographer refused to move until he got a photo."

"It's also been raining this morning and people have had to stand outside in the wet because the bus stop is cordoned off.

"Don't get me wrong, I think it's a really good being here and it's giving the town some recognition, but it is getting a bit much.

"What was once a nice quiet little street has now gone a bit crazy."

Mr Rooper returns home from work at 8.30am and will usually sleep for six hours before leaving for another shift at 4.30pm.

"Between 9am, and 3.30pm for the past few weeks, it's been bedlam and I have been unable to sleep."

People have been visiting the Banksy on Admiralty Road since it was first discovered several weeks ago. - Credit: James Weeds

Bob Chaplin, a resident of Barkis Road, said: "I don't mind the artwork and the people are here for that reason.

"I've got nothing against the artwork - if it's good for the community, it's good for me.

"But we something needs to be sorted about the crowds in the road."

Yvonne Chaplin, Bob's daughter, added: "I don't do see the point in the railings, as nobody is paying attention.

"People are in the street and cars aren't able to see the road clearly.

"I think the artwork is really good, but people do to be more considerate."

Susan is happy to be using the temporary bus stop as the Banksy has been a great addition to the town. - Credit: James Weeds

Susan, a local resident who was using the temporary bus stop away from the mural, said: "We definitely needed something to cheer Yarmouth up a bit.

"I think that's a good excuse for the bus stop to be moved here for a while."