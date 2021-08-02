'Nobody wants the responsibility' - Town's public art collection for sale
- Credit: Great Yarmouth and District Society of Artists
They were the cream of the crop - selected for their talent and quality, and to make their home town proud.
But a historic art society's permanent collection amassed over 40 years is being broken up and sold by auction later this year because nowhere can be found to display it and the "superb" pictures are simply gathering dust.
Margaret Carver, president of the Great Yarmouth and District Society of Artists, said times had changed and there was no appetite locally to see all the works - which have flowed from the pastels, pens and brushes of the society's best artists - on display together.
The collection comprises pieces from Campbell Mellon, Colin Burns and Geoffrey Chatten among others whose works are keenly sought after.
None have ever come to market before and will be sold for charity.
Mrs Carver, 79, said she hoped a large oil of Framlingham Castle would catch the eye of Ed Sheeran who famously sang about his childhood in Castle on the Hill.
She added that "nobody wants the responsibility" for displaying the collection as a complete set.
Having been downsized from over 70, it now comprises some 42 of the best paintings chosen for their merit over the last 40 years.
It was started by Julian Macey as a way of inspiring artists and saw works displayed in public spaces such as offices and libraries.
Some were donated while others were bought by the society which fundraised for them.
Mrs Carver said that while Mr Macey's dream of having the works on permanent display together for the town had not been realised, the sheer joy and excitement he put into the collection would stay with her.
She said: "They were chosen by a panel from the annual exhibition. Being chosen was a real honour and something for members to aspire to.
"It was Julian's baby and I just got carried along on a wave of enthusiasm. Sir John Arnesby Brown was our first president and you cannot see his work in Yarmouth - I think that is what inspired him.
"I am proud of what we achieved and at the end of the day the money will go to good causes."