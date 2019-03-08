Crackdown on nuisance bike-riding will run through summer, police say

A clampdown on reckless bike-riding will run through the summer in Great Yarmouth, police have said.

Thinking of committing cycle related ASB in Great Yarmouth? This is where your bike will end up if you do! Operation Outlast will run throughout the summer, more action days are planned as the clampdown on ASB continues! #OPOUTLAST #wewilloutlastyou #greatyarmouth#PC1558 pic.twitter.com/c0KNaFYGwu — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) May 8, 2019

The operation began last month following a number of reports to officers about teenagers causing problems on bikes.

Officers said on Wednesday (May 8) that more action days are planned as the clampdown on anti-social bicycling continues.

On April 17 officers tackled youngsters gathered on bikes close to McDonalds on Regent Road, a bus lane "hot spot" where fears had been raised over safety.

As part of a "robust" approach PC Andy Hunt, who organised the operation, said three bikes had been seized and four dispersal orders issued.

Over the Bank Holiday weekend police seized two more bikes.

The parents of those who had their bikes taken away would be called in to collect them and be made aware of the problems and dangers.

In one reported incident, a bus driver was injured when he was forced to slam on his brakes to avoid a daredevil cyclist.