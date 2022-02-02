Slow and steady! Nearly 200 Giant African Land Snails seeking new home

Nearly 200 Giant African Land Snails are in need of a new home. - Credit: Runham Wildlife Rescue

Almost 200 Giant African Land Snails are set to be rehomed after the owner "didn't know what to do with them".

Runham Wildlife Rescue, in Great Yarmouth, is trying to find new homes for 180 snails - and is even offering them for free.

Jessica Hudson, a volunteer for the rescue centre, said it often receives phone calls after a pet has "bred prolifically".

"We received a call, as we regularly do about a domestic pet that has bred prolifically and the owner doesn't know what to do with the offspring," she said.

"Snails are interesting and overlooked animals, and make usual pets."

The snails are one of the top invasive species worldwide. - Credit: Runham Wildlife Rescue

The Giant African Land Snail is native to East Africa but has been widely introduced to other parts of the world as a pet.

The snails thrive in many types of environments, particularly in areas with mild climates, and is listed as being one of the top invasive species worldwide.

Ms Hudson said that any potential new owners will have to keep a watchful eye on egg laying.

"To prevent further breeding, we suggest you freeze the eggs and you can feed them back to the snails in the form of paste," she said.

"This will give them a good source of calcium."

The only requirement a new owner would need is a complete and appropriate set up.

Snails should be kept in tanks that accommodate their size as they grow to between 12cm to 14cm. - Credit: Runham Wildlife Rescue

"They need a tank that accommodates their size as they grow to between 12cm to 14cm," Ms Hudson said.

"They also need a thick layer of moist substrate such as coco brick or bark, with medium humidity, at a rough temperature of 21C to 23C so may require a heat mat."

"We've found homes for a large quantity but still have some available."

There are two variations of snails available, Rodatzi and Fulica, which lay between five and six clutches a year and up to 200 at a time.

Runham Wildlife Rescue often gets mice, rats and rabbits from people who have accidently bred animals.

Ms Hudson added: "We don't get snails regularly.

"Snails need to be monitored and eggs removed appropriately once laid."

For any extra information about rehoming a snail, contact runhamwildliferescue@gmail.com