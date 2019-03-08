Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Wat-er-way to celebrate! Couple toast their marriage at resort's newly restored Venetian Waterways

PUBLISHED: 17:02 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:02 17 April 2019

A couple from Derbyshire have celebrated their marriage at Great Yarmouth's Waterways which opens on Sunday. The borough council made some special arrangements to accommodate their wedding party Picture: Victoria Pertusa

A couple from Derbyshire have celebrated their marriage at Great Yarmouth's Waterways which opens on Sunday. The borough council made some special arrangements to accommodate their wedding party Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

For newlyweds George and Kathryn Mellor it was the perfect place to declare love and loyalty to each other - and the town they adore.

A couple from Derbyshire have become the first to celebrate their wedding at Great Yarmouth's newly refurbished Waterways which open to the public on Easter Sunday Picture: Victoria PertusaA couple from Derbyshire have become the first to celebrate their wedding at Great Yarmouth's newly refurbished Waterways which open to the public on Easter Sunday Picture: Victoria Pertusa

After 30 years of holidaying together in Great Yarmouth there was no doubt where they wanted to say 'I do.'

But just a few weeks ago Mrs Mellor's dreams of exchanging vows and being whisked off to the seaside gardens for a keepsake photoshoot looked in doubt with the gardens still closed off for refurbishment.

On the day however the bride wore a vintage gown studded with beads - and the Waterways looked pretty glorious too.

The 63-year-old from Derbyshire has been holidaying in Great Yarmouth since she was a tot of three having sailed in the dragon boats as a child, the thrill of seeing the winding rivers lit up at night still a well-remembered joy.

Newlyweds Kathryn and George Mellor enjoy the Waterways. They have been coming to Yarmouth for 30 years together and love the gardens Picture: Victoria PertusaNewlyweds Kathryn and George Mellor enjoy the Waterways. They have been coming to Yarmouth for 30 years together and love the gardens Picture: Victoria Pertusa

And today they started their married life walking the 1km of newly-manicured pathways and enjoying its relaxed vibe - the first members of the public to enjoy the new scheme.

Mrs Mellor, a retired cook, said the couple had been visiting four or five times a year every year for three decades, after she introduced her now husband to its delights.

“Of all the places this is where we are happiest,” she said.

“If we could retire here we could. We just love it. And we always said if we got married it would be here.”

A couple from Derbyshire who rank among Great Yarmouth's most loyal visitors have tied the know in the town and enjoyed a wander round the Waterways - for them the most perfect wedding location Picture: Victoria PertusaA couple from Derbyshire who rank among Great Yarmouth's most loyal visitors have tied the know in the town and enjoyed a wander round the Waterways - for them the most perfect wedding location Picture: Victoria Pertusa

When Mr Mellor, a welder, popped the question on New Year's Day it was an emphatic yes, Mrs Mellor running across the road in Ilkeston to break the news to her daughter.

A party of ten travelled from Derbyshire for the wedding staged at Yarmouth library.

After posing for pictures at their beloved Waterways, they enjoyed a wedding breakfast at Woods End guest house in Wellesley Road where they have been staying for 18 years, owner Charlie acting as a witness at the ceremony.

Later they planned to enjoy the Pleasure Beach fireworks with their grandsons and wider family.

Community engagement officer for Great Yarmouth Borough Council Sadie Charles said the authority was “so honoured” to be able to pull out all the stops and make sure the couple could have the Waterways wedding of their dreams, adding: “They are real champions for the town.”

Related articles

Most Read

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

‘That part of the beach will feel empty now’ - Tributes paid to Yarmouth deckchair legend

Dusty Miller who celebrates his 80th birthday this week and celebrating almost 60 years on the beach in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Teenager denies assault on homeless woman who has been left scared to go back on the streets

The alleged assault happened near Great Yarmouth market place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Taco Bell reveals plans to expand in Great Yarmouth

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth is looking to add an upstairs.

Watch: Teen doing ‘wheelie swerve’ veers from oncoming van at last second

Young people on bikes on Mill Road, heading towards Belton, on April 8.

Most Read

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

‘That part of the beach will feel empty now’ - Tributes paid to Yarmouth deckchair legend

Dusty Miller who celebrates his 80th birthday this week and celebrating almost 60 years on the beach in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Teenager denies assault on homeless woman who has been left scared to go back on the streets

The alleged assault happened near Great Yarmouth market place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Taco Bell reveals plans to expand in Great Yarmouth

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth is looking to add an upstairs.

Watch: Teen doing ‘wheelie swerve’ veers from oncoming van at last second

Young people on bikes on Mill Road, heading towards Belton, on April 8.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Wat-er-way to celebrate! Couple toast their marriage at resort’s newly restored Venetian Waterways

A couple from Derbyshire have celebrated their marriage at Great Yarmouth's Waterways which opens on Sunday. The borough council made some special arrangements to accommodate their wedding party Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Residents at care home treated to special visit from furry friends

Residents at Ealing House Residential Care Home in Martham welcomed a host a spring animals on Wednesday, April 16. Picture: Submitted

Female councillor punched on Great Yarmouth campaign trail

Cllr Cathy Cordiner-Achenbach, Labour party candidate for Southtown and Cobholm ward in Great Yarmouth, says she was punched while delivering leaflets on April 1 on Lichfield Road. Police are investigating the incident.

Man walking dog in Gorleston was verbally abused

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was verbally abused in Gorleston while walking his dog. Picture: Archant

Man arrested after three car smash in town centre

A man in his 30s has been arrested after a car crashed into a telegraph pole in North Denes Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists