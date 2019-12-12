Search

On the move? Bid to relocate seafront Winter Gardens

PUBLISHED: 09:38 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:38 12 December 2019

London-based John McKiernan is supporting a bid to move Great Yarmouth's Winter Gardens from the Golden Mile to Great Yarmouth's North Quay Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

An iconic building would have a brighter, cheaper future if it were dismantled pane by pane and rebuilt in a new location, according to a bold new vision.

The Winter Gardens in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James BassThe Winter Gardens in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Great Yarmouth's industrial North Quay would be better spot for the rusting Winter Gardens away from the salt-blasting winds and in a new green setting where the seaside gem could truly sparkle and shine, it is claimed.

Mark Duffield of Aldreds Estate Agents has floated the idea as part of a Great Yarmouth Borough Council consultation on riverside regeneration.

He said: "The only way to improve the town is to give it some lovely open spaces.

"You cure the problem of the Winter Gardens by taking it out of the place where it rusts and where it cannot be seen.

"There is a good argument for setting it on a piece of green and it is cheaper to take it down and re-erect it, about half the cost of doing it up where it stands."

Rather than cramming it between attractions on the Golden Mile Mr Duffield said moving it to a new position close to the railway station would mean it could be seen for miles.

And its new landmark location at the entrance to The Broads (close to Lovewell Blake) would chime with its planned new use - as a hub for endangered local flora and fauna disappearing from our scenic waterways.

Under the vision Mr Duffield also sees a statement 'Ark' building for the Broads Authority with a social space and arts element commanding impressive views over Breydon Water.

He said the educational activity would lure "a new type of visitor" to the town which had more to offer than "eating ice-cream."

His idea has caught the imagination of London event organiser John McKiernan.

He said the Winter Gardens could be at the forefront of new technology with work and exhibition spaces inside, and that the plan to move it was "a no-brainer."

"I would love to see it happen and I think it is a great idea," he said.

Hugh Sturzaker, chairman of the town's Civic Society, said the issue had been raised but not fully examined.

On balance he said the space needed to accommodate the buildings and parking would be better used for new homes for young professionals who could use the train station.

"We really need to attract people with more money," he added.

