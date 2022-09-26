Powers to tackle anti-social vehicle use in Yarmouth could be extended

Measures to prevent anti-social vehicle use at a car and motorcycle meet up in Great Yarmouth could be extended.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is consulting with the public over whether to continue legal powers which aim to tackle vehicle-related anti-social behaviour on and near the seafront.

Following a significant increase in the amount of vehicles taking part in unauthorised car and motorcycle meetings during 2016, a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) was put in place to prevent wheel spins, engine popping, loud music, littering, abusive language and racing.

In 2020, the council renewed the PSPO for another three years, with the support of Norfolk Constabulary and Norfolk County Council, to tackle the behaviour which had been "causing a nuisance for others".

A PSPO allows enforcement action to be taken by police officers and authorised council officers.

The penalty is an £80 fixed penalty notice (reduced to £60 if paid within 14 days) and/or prosecution, which could lead to a fine of up to £1,000 and a criminal record.

The order is currently due to expire on February 1, 2023.

But from Monday, September 26 to Sunday, October 23, members of the public and organisations are invited to take part in a public consultation on whether they would like to continue the order for another three years.

The council will then decide in December, having considered the responses.

Paul Wells, chairman of the Environment committee, said: “This PSPO helps to tackle the anti-social behaviour of a minority of car enthusiasts and their passengers, who act in a way that is completely unacceptable, inconsiderate, and often dangerous to themselves and others.

"The renewal of the PSPO will help to send a strong message that this behaviour will not be tolerated and will actively be enforced against, bringing serious financial consequences and the risk of losing your licence for those who break the rules.”

People can take part in the consultation at www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/have-your-say.

Paper consultation forms are also available at the three neighbourhood offices, Town Hall reception and housing offices.