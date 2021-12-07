News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Holiday flats bid for seafront hotel after homes plan rejected

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 11:10 AM December 7, 2021
The Sea Princess in North Drive. The owner wants to convert the annexe, seen here on the left, into

A new bid has been submitted to convert a seafront hotel, The Regency - which is part of the Sea Princess - into holiday flats. It comes after failed bids for residential flats. - Credit: Archant

The owner of a seafront hotel has submitted new plans to turn part of it into holiday flats.

Janek Masrani wants to convert and extend the Regency Hotel in North Drive, Great Yarmouth, which adjoins The Sea Princess.

The redevelopment bid comes after a string of applications for residential flats at the site failed to find favour with planners.

A proposal for flats was refused in 2017 and 2019, the most recent being dismissed on appeal by a Government planning inspector in September 2020 amid fears the loss of hotel beds would damage the tourism economy.

Meanwhile, a scheme for 12 self-contained flats submitted in October last year remains "on hold."

The new plans propose extending and converting the 23-bed hotel at 5 North Drive into 16 holiday flats.

No parking for cars will be provided although there will be six cycle spaces.

A design and access statement submitted as part of a previous planning application stated the roof and most of the rooms were in need of complete repair, tagging the building "an eyesore."

To view the plans visit the borough council's planning portal quoting reference 06/21/0941/F.

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Plot of squatter land Blackbird Close

'Squatter' couple become legal owners of land as saga continues

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Keith Saunders (right) on son's wedding day in May 2021.

Tributes to Yarmouth Town legend Keith

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Bradley Walsh at the Wellington Pier in Great Yarmouth. Date: July 1995

Gallery

Do you remember when these celebrities visited Great Yarmouth?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The man and his disabled wife, who have asked to remain anonymous, were crossing the road at Fallen

Banned drink driver led Great Yarmouth police on chase

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon