Holiday flats bid for seafront hotel after homes plan rejected

The owner of a seafront hotel has submitted new plans to turn part of it into holiday flats.

Janek Masrani wants to convert and extend the Regency Hotel in North Drive, Great Yarmouth, which adjoins The Sea Princess.

The redevelopment bid comes after a string of applications for residential flats at the site failed to find favour with planners.

A proposal for flats was refused in 2017 and 2019, the most recent being dismissed on appeal by a Government planning inspector in September 2020 amid fears the loss of hotel beds would damage the tourism economy.

Meanwhile, a scheme for 12 self-contained flats submitted in October last year remains "on hold."

The new plans propose extending and converting the 23-bed hotel at 5 North Drive into 16 holiday flats.

No parking for cars will be provided although there will be six cycle spaces.

A design and access statement submitted as part of a previous planning application stated the roof and most of the rooms were in need of complete repair, tagging the building "an eyesore."

To view the plans visit the borough council's planning portal quoting reference 06/21/0941/F.