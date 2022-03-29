News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth singer competing at London 02 for £100k deal

James Weeds

Published: 2:18 PM March 29, 2022
Great Yarmouth singer Macie Nyah (fourth-from-right) will be competing at London's 02 against 9 other musicians.

A singer from Great Yarmouth will be competing for a £100,000 record contract on Wednesday night at London's 02 Arena.

Newtown's Macie Lewis - whose stage name is Macie Nyah - is one of 10 musicians making the final of the Alpha Unsigned music competition, which will be hosted by 2014 X-Factor winner Ben Haenow.

The winner will receive a £100,000 record deal with Alpha Music and Records.

Macie Nyah on stage.

Miss Lewis, 20, said: "The nerves still haven't kicked in yet. But I'm sure tomorrow will be emotional."

Miss Lewis will arrive at the Indigo at the 02 in the afternoon, where she will prepare her set and meet her competition.

Tomorrow night, the competitors will take to the Indigo's stage and perform one original song and one cover.

Miss Lewis will be singing her unreleased single Copycat and her version of Raye's Love of Your Life.

Macie Nyah on stage

The musician described her style as "bubble gum pop under the table".

"I will be adding movement to my routine, but I wouldn't exactly call it dancing," she said.

Macie Nyah's music is available on Spotify and YouTube.

