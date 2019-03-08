Spills, collisions, crashes - Yarmouth Speedway through the years

Every Tuesday evening from spring until early autumn there was only one place to be in Great Yarmouth - the stadium on Caister Road.

It was the night the speedway riders revved, skidded and roared around the track, thrilling the crowd of thousands on the terrace.

Yarmouth Speedway began on an April night in 1948 - a meet for the East Coast Trophy - and the event proved to be an instant success, soon attracting spectators of all ages and both sexes, with attendances sometimes soaring above 10,000.

They went there to watch the Yarmouth Bloaters - Hipperson, Rawlinson, Billy 'Skid Kid' Bales...

The riders' jackets were red with a black cross, bearing an image of a silver bloater, as though they were knights galloping to battle in the Middle Ages.

The Yarmouth Bloaters - it was possibly one of the oddest nicknames in speedway, and one the team shared with the town's football club, but it was the name the fans wanted, and the name the fans got.

Part of speedway's appeal was the danger, the risk of riding at full throttle around tight bends.

There were injuries, and in the first season at the track one fatality, the Australian Max Pearce, shocked the town.

Yarmouth Speedway entertained the town from 1948 to 1953 and managed a revival in 1957 but closed again in 1961.

The stadium now hosts greyhound and stock car racing, the speedway track covered over with tarmac.

