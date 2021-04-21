Guided Great Yarmouth walks aiming to improve mental wellbeing

Published: 8:54 AM April 21, 2021

Yarmouth Springs Eternal will be hosting a series of artist-led walks and workshops from May.

A new Great Yarmouth-based community project is offering guided walks and workshops for mental wellbeing.

Yarmouth Springs Eternal is a new community arts, walking and nature project happening this spring led by community artist Genevieve Rudd, in partnership with originalprojects.

There will be a particular focus on highlighting overlooked spaces and celebrating everyday interactions with the natural world.

The project aims to explore the importance of the natural world and creating community spirit to improve peoples' mental health.

The programme include socially distanced group walks around town, taking notice of nature in unexpected places and making art inspired by their discoveries.

The programme includes a series of community artist-led walks and workshops, attended by adults with lived experience of homelessness and migration.

The workshops will include socially distanced group walks around town, taking notice of nature in unexpected places and making art inspired by their discoveries.

From May, a series of public events and exhibitions will be taking place at the Great Yarmouth art gallery, Primeyarc, based in the ex-Debenhams unit in Market Gates Shopping Centre.

For more information, visit Genevieve Rudd's website.