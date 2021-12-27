Dozens enjoy pub's Christmas Day karaoke party
- Credit: Sarah Hamer/Hollie Anderson-Jones
Dozens of people enjoyed belting out their favourites songs at a Great Yarmouth pub on Christmas Day.
The Theatre Tavern pub held a karaoke party for its regulars and people who did not want to be lonely on December 25.
The event was presented by Billy Starr and saw people belt out their favourite tunes over a seven-hour period.
Landlady Sarah Hamer, who also laid on a buffet and held a raffle, said: "We had about 50 people in here, it was heaving.
"Everyone had a great time and joined in singing."
Dougie Cutt sang some Jerry Lee Lewis and Eric Clapton songs and said: "I am not from around here, but I was made to feel very welcome."
Mrs Hamer and her husband have been running the Theatre Tavern since April 2020.
The karaoke party also saw its host celebrate his birthday.
