Dozens enjoy pub's Christmas Day karaoke party

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 1:11 PM December 27, 2021
Landlady Sarah Hamer with the raffle prizes

Landlady Sarah Hamer with the raffle prizes - Credit: Sarah Hamer/Hollie Anderson-Jones

Dozens of people enjoyed belting out their favourites songs at a Great Yarmouth pub on Christmas Day.

The Theatre Tavern pub held a karaoke party for its regulars and people who did not want to be lonely on December 25.

Pub regulars get in the festive mood with a Christmas Day karaoke

Pub regulars get in the festive mood with a Christmas Day karaoke - Credit: Sarah Hamer/ Hollie Anderson-Jones

The event was presented by Billy Starr and saw people belt out their favourite tunes over a seven-hour period.

Landlady Sarah Hamer, who also laid on a buffet and held a raffle, said: "We had about 50 people in here, it was heaving.

"Everyone had a great time and joined in singing."

Some of the people who went to the karaoke party

Some of the people who went to the karaoke party - Credit: Sarah Hamer/Hollie Anderson-Jones

Dougie Cutt sang some Jerry Lee Lewis and Eric Clapton songs and said: "I am not from around here, but I was made to feel very welcome."

Landlady Sarah Hamer and barmaid Hollie Anderson-Jones at the party

Landlady Sarah Hamer and barmaid Hollie Anderson-Jones at the party - Credit: Sarah Hamer/Hollie Anderson-Jones

Mrs Hamer and her husband have been running the Theatre Tavern since April 2020.

The karaoke party also saw its host celebrate his birthday.

