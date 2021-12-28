What next for third river crossing after first year of construction?

Video

Latest drone footage taken in December 2021 showing progress on Great Yarmouth's third river crossing. Work will resume in January 2022. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The construction of Great Yarmouth's £121m third river crossing has reached the end of its first full year.

Work on the crossing has stopped for Christmas but engineers say a significant project milestone has been achieved with the concrete pour for the second bascule chamber pit completed on December 16.

In total over 300 lorry loads of concrete were used.

An estimated £7.5m has already been spent locally in the delivery of the project and 45 Great Yarmouth -based businesses have directly benefited since work started in January.

Norfolk County Council says the finished project will further benefit the economy and local employment opportunities for many years and ease traffic congestion across the town.

Construction will start again on January 4, 2022, and include the main earthworks and a second bridge over Southtown Road.

Engineers working on Great Yarmouth's third river crossing say a significant milestone was reached in December. Work has now stopped for Christmas. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The most disruptive piling works have now been completed.

In the New Year construction will focus on South Denes Road and the new roundabout on William Adams Way.

In March a tower crane will be established on Bollard Quay to assist with the construction of the control tower, and the smaller bridge that will pass over Southtown Road.

The main earthworks will take place forming the two approach embankments and the bascule chambers will be constructed from reinforced concrete.

Towards the end of the project landscaping works, footpaths and recreational areas will be constructed along Bollard Quay.

Tim Ellis, project manager for Norfolk County Council, said a lot of good work had been achieved in the last year but that much of the engineering work was now hidden in the ground.

He said the project was being delivered in three parts each with their own challenges; East, River, and West.

Following extensive piling works, the cofferdams and associated impact structures on both sides of the river are now complete.

Work on the new bridge, which will connect the A47 with the port, began in January and is expected to be finished by March 2023.

Some of the most visible early work involved the demolition of homes.

The crossing will span the River Yare just south of Cromwell Road and connect to South Denes Road on the eastern side.







