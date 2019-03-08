Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'Bigger than Brexit' - result of tourism BID ballot revealed

PUBLISHED: 16:59 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:29 06 August 2019

Busy Regent Street in Great Yarmouth as people enjoy the summer in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Busy Regent Street in Great Yarmouth as people enjoy the summer in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

An organisation that has delivered fireworks, festivals, hanging baskets, and beach cleans has been given a second term.

The new Regent Street shops in Great Yarmouth, which have replaced those destroyed by the fire. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe new Regent Street shops in Great Yarmouth, which have replaced those destroyed by the fire. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

It means fewer businesses will be paying more under the terms of the new agreement - set to pump £2m into the tourism economy.

The Greater Yarmouth Tourism and Business Improvement Area (GYTABIA) was launched in 2014, almost immediately running into trouble.

More recently it faced a backlash over the Great Yarmouth Air Show which, according to leaked accounts, made a loss of £582,000.

The result of the vote was revealed on Tuesday, August 6.

Figures show 53pc of the 262 who voted were in favour of continuing with the BID - compared to 85pc apparently voting to create England's third BID resort five years ago.

Summer in Great Yarmouth on the seafront. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSummer in Great Yarmouth on the seafront. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Although the rateable value of those voting 'yes' was worth close to £9m, more than 70pc of the total.

The one-month ballot period started on Monday, July 8, and finished on Monday, August 5.

Some 671 had the chance to have their say.

In order to succeed more than 50pc of the total votes cast needed to be in favour of the proposal, and the rateable value of those who voted in favour needed to total more than 50pc of the rateable value of all those who voted.

Summer in Great Yarmouth on the seafront. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSummer in Great Yarmouth on the seafront. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

BID chairman Gareth Brown said: "In the backing of the BID we are delighted that the people of Great Yarmouth have seen the value in the BID for the last five years and understand that without the levy things like the Maritime Festival, events, and other things like hanging baskets and signage just would not happen.

"The benefits of businesses pulling together to promote the Greater Yarmouth area are critically important."

Of the 53pc 'yes' vote he said it was "bigger than Brexit" pointing to the 70pc rateable value share it equated to.

He said it was too early to talk about specific projects but that the overall aim was for "more people to come more often and stay for longer."

It is thought bills will start landing on doorsteps from September.

He added it was more of a new bid than a renewal with half the number of businesses eligible to pay the levy, than first time around because of changes to the criteria.

Carl Smith, council leader, said: "Great Yarmouth is Norfolk's top coastal resort, with a growing visitor economy now worth £625m annually and supporting an estimated 12,000 jobs locally.

"The borough council is committed to supporting tourism and we welcome the result of this ballot.

"The council is committed to continuing to work in close partnership with the Tourism BID to support the visitor economy.

"There is much to look forward to in 2019 and beyond."

Most Read

Driver hospitalised with serious neck injuries after Yarmouth crash

Two people were hospitalised after a crash on Acle New Road in Great Yarmouth on Friday (August 2). Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Former home of American diner snapped up following strong interest

The former home of The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been bought. Picture: Joe Norton

‘We’re not a guesthouse’ - Man pestered by phone calls for four years from people looking for a room

John Miller's phone number is the same as a former guesthouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

WATCH: The moment burger van is lifted by crane into pub

The Citroen H burger van is lifted high over the roof to be placed inside Peggotty's pub at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two injured by flying debris from air ambulance

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

Most Read

Driver hospitalised with serious neck injuries after Yarmouth crash

Two people were hospitalised after a crash on Acle New Road in Great Yarmouth on Friday (August 2). Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Former home of American diner snapped up following strong interest

The former home of The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been bought. Picture: Joe Norton

‘We’re not a guesthouse’ - Man pestered by phone calls for four years from people looking for a room

John Miller's phone number is the same as a former guesthouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

WATCH: The moment burger van is lifted by crane into pub

The Citroen H burger van is lifted high over the roof to be placed inside Peggotty's pub at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two injured by flying debris from air ambulance

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Sentencing adjourned for stalker who sent cornflour to victims

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Not perfect, but better than Blackpool - What holidaymakers really think of Great Yarmouth

Mick and Jean Phillips, with their son Michael, and his partner, Emma Teal, and their children, Courtney, 13, and Jack, eight, enjoying their holiday in Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Bigger than Brexit’ - result of tourism BID ballot revealed

Busy Regent Street in Great Yarmouth as people enjoy the summer in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Summer Circus and Water Spectacular 2019, Great Yarmouth Hippodrome: A triumph for the Jay family

The finale of the Great Yarmouth Hippodrome Circus (C) GY Hippodrome

WATCH: The moment burger van is lifted by crane into pub

The Citroen H burger van is lifted high over the roof to be placed inside Peggotty's pub at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists