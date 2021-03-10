'Unsafe' mural being removed from train station
- Credit: Liz Coates
A colourful mural tracing a town's proud transport history is being removed.
Some 28 panels that have been brightening the approach to Great Yarmouth's Vauxhall Station and the town's Asda supermarket are being taken down after eight years of exposure to the elements.
Painted by the community and led by artist Matthew Harrison, the panels recreated Breydon Water's sunset palette as part of a project around the renovation of Vauxhall Bridge.
However, the panels are now said to be "loose and dilapidated" with high winds over the winter making them unsafe.
Train operator Greater Anglia, together with the Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership, is currently working to remove the panels and install new fencing.
Later this year a public competition will be held to create new images for public display, reflecting the railway history of the town.
The painted boards being removed will be kept on site for a few weeks, allowing anyone that originally contributed to the mural and would like to keep a panel to arrange collection.
Community rail development officer Martin Halliday said: “When first installed, the mural was a welcome addition to the local landscape, unfortunately over the past few months the wooden structure has deteriorated rapidly and is therefore being removed and replaced with new fencing.
“The Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership is planning to hold a public competition to create new artwork reflecting Great Yarmouth’s illustrious railway history later this year, with winning entries subsequently displayed around the wider station site.”
Greater Anglia’s area customer service manager James Reeve said: “It’s sad to see the mural go but after almost 10 years in situ it had become damaged and insecure, so we needed to take action to ensure it could not become a potential danger to the nearby road.
“It’s important that we keep our stations and their environs in a good state of repair to ensure that they are safe and meet the high standards expected by those who use them.”
If you created one of the original panels and wish to keep it, please call in at Yarmouth Station or email info@communityrailnorfolk.co.uk and arrangements will be made to enable collection.