'Unsafe' mural being removed from train station

Published: 10:17 AM March 10, 2021 Updated: 10:29 AM March 10, 2021

Colourful murals at one of the main gateway entrances to Great Yarmouth are coming down. - Credit: Liz Coates

A colourful mural tracing a town's proud transport history is being removed.

Some 28 panels that have been brightening the approach to Great Yarmouth's Vauxhall Station and the town's Asda supermarket are being taken down after eight years of exposure to the elements.

The transport mural at Great Yarmouth's Vauxhall Station is being dismantled. - Credit: Liz Coates

Painted by the community and led by artist Matthew Harrison, the panels recreated Breydon Water's sunset palette as part of a project around the renovation of Vauxhall Bridge.

Flashback: Artist and animator Matthew Harrison with the mural when it was first put on display in 2013 brightening an unlovely part of the town and one of the first things people see when they step off the train. - Credit: Matthew Harrison

However, the panels are now said to be "loose and dilapidated" with high winds over the winter making them unsafe.

Train operator Greater Anglia, together with the Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership, is currently working to remove the panels and install new fencing.

All 28 mural panels at Vauxhall Station tracing Great Yarmouth's transport history have reached the end of their journey. - Credit: Liz Coates

Later this year a public competition will be held to create new images for public display, reflecting the railway history of the town.

The painted boards being removed will be kept on site for a few weeks, allowing anyone that originally contributed to the mural and would like to keep a panel to arrange collection.

Some of the panels as well as celebrating transport milestones trace some of the darker, wartime episodes in Great Yarmouth's history. - Credit: Liz Coates

Community rail development officer Martin Halliday said: “When first installed, the mural was a welcome addition to the local landscape, unfortunately over the past few months the wooden structure has deteriorated rapidly and is therefore being removed and replaced with new fencing.

“The Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership is planning to hold a public competition to create new artwork reflecting Great Yarmouth’s illustrious railway history later this year, with winning entries subsequently displayed around the wider station site.”

Flashback: Miriam Kikis working on one of the panels in 2013. She was the main champion of the Vauxhall Bridge restoration project celebrated in the murals. - Credit: Matthew Harrison

Greater Anglia’s area customer service manager James Reeve said: “It’s sad to see the mural go but after almost 10 years in situ it had become damaged and insecure, so we needed to take action to ensure it could not become a potential danger to the nearby road.

“It’s important that we keep our stations and their environs in a good state of repair to ensure that they are safe and meet the high standards expected by those who use them.”

Flashback: The panels were laid out in the station concourse and painted by the community according to story boards designed by artist and animator Matthew Harrison in 2013. - Credit: Matthew Harrison

If you created one of the original panels and wish to keep it, please call in at Yarmouth Station or email info@communityrailnorfolk.co.uk and arrangements will be made to enable collection.

Flashback: The bulk of painting took place at the station in a freezing February in 2013. - Credit: Matthew Harrison

Flashback: Painting underway in 2013. The colours were inspired by nature and the sunsets over Breydon Water. - Credit: Matthew Harrison

Flashback: The arrival of steam and the first train pulling into Vauxhall Station in 1844 is marked in the mural. - Credit: Matthew Harrison

Flashback: People of all ages were involved in painting the murals which celebrated the £630,000 restoration of Vauxhall Bridge. - Credit: Matthew Harrison

Flashback: One of the 28 panels being painted at the station in 2013. - Credit: Matthew Harrison

Flashback: Finishing touches being put to one of the panels in Feburary 2013. - Credit: Matthew Harrison



