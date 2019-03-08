Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Great Yarmouth woman wanted by police

PUBLISHED: 10:48 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:48 23 April 2019

Police are appealing for help to trace Michelle Bowler, 33, from Great Yarmouth, who is wanted. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Police are appealing for help to trace Michelle Bowler, 33, from Great Yarmouth, who is wanted. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a woman from Great Yarmouth who is wanted.

Michelle Bowler, 33, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of her license.

Bowler is described as white, approximately 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build with long brown hair.

She has links in the Great Yarmouth area as well as Woking and Guildford in Surrey.

Anyone who may have seen Bowler or knows of her current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111

Most Read

Driver arrested in Great Yarmouth with insurance policy ‘due to start in a week’

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team seized a car in Great Yarmouth on Saturday, April 20. PHOTO: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Waterways reopen as crowds bask in the sun

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

New lease of life planned for former high street bank

NatWest bank in Gorleston High Street has been bought by a nearby business Picture: Google Maps

Easter fair to bring family fun to town

The traditional Great Yarmouth Easter Fair held in the Market Place. Picture: James Bass

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Driver arrested in Great Yarmouth with insurance policy ‘due to start in a week’

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team seized a car in Great Yarmouth on Saturday, April 20. PHOTO: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Waterways reopen as crowds bask in the sun

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

New lease of life planned for former high street bank

NatWest bank in Gorleston High Street has been bought by a nearby business Picture: Google Maps

Easter fair to bring family fun to town

The traditional Great Yarmouth Easter Fair held in the Market Place. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Investigations ongoing after three people savaged by dog

A man was assaulted before he and his two friends were bitten by a dog in Howard Street South, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Construction company pledges £1,000 to Anna Poppy’s Army

Anna Poppy from Bradwell has a tumour in a spine. Her family are fundraising for treatment abroad Picture: Sam Lawson

Emergency services called to collision in Great Yarmouth

Emergency services were called to a collision in St Peter's Road, Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

Vote now in the Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2019

Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2018. Photo credit ©Simon Finlay Photography

Norfolk football club appeals for help after vandals smash goalposts

Vandals smashed goalposts at a five-a-side pitch in Gorleston and Shrublands FC hopes to get funding from local businesses to buy a new set. Picture: Shrublands FC.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists