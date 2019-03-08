Great Yarmouth woman wanted by police
PUBLISHED: 10:48 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:48 23 April 2019
Police are appealing for help to trace a woman from Great Yarmouth who is wanted.
Michelle Bowler, 33, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of her license.
Bowler is described as white, approximately 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build with long brown hair.
She has links in the Great Yarmouth area as well as Woking and Guildford in Surrey.
Anyone who may have seen Bowler or knows of her current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111
