Woman stopped by police had Kinder egg filled with drugs

Liz Coates

Published: 5:47 PM March 24, 2021   
Samantha Newbury has been sentenced to four years in prison

Samantha Newbury was stopped on Great Yarmouth's Marine Parade and was found to have stashed drugs in a kinder egg. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A woman has been sentenced to a total of four years in prison for drugs offences after phone evidence and drugs stashed in a Kinder egg were discovered.

Samantha Newbery, 45, of South Quay, Great Yarmouth, was found guilty at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday March 23, of two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, crack cocaine and heroin, use of criminal property and possession of a Class B drug, amphetamine.

Cash was also seized and drugs and connected paraphernalia destroyed.

She admitted the charges at an earlier hearing.

They relate to an incident on Thursday May 7 last year when Newbery was stopped by police while riding a bike towards a group of known drug users on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth after attempting to evade capture.

Officers found a quantity of cash and a phone ringing continuously with unknown numbers.

She was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. 

Officers later discovered a Kinder egg containing 38 wraps of brown and white powder in her clothing.

On Saturday September 12 last year police searched Newbery’s address and found phone evidence and notes to indicate she had been dealing Class A drugs alongside some loose pills and white powder in a sealed bag later revealed to be amphetamine.



