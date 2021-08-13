WATCH: Daughter's daring leap in memory of her father
- Credit: James Weeds
A 19-year-old woman took to the skies before leaping from a plane as a tribute to her late father.
Demi-Leigh Harman, from Great Yarmouth, skydived at Beccles Airfield to fundraise for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) on Monday, August 9.
MNDA is a charity close to her heart as her father, Ryan Harman, died after a three-year battle with the disease in 2016.
To date, Miss Harman has raised over £2000 for MNDA.
Supported by her family - mum Tracy, brothers Todd and Aston, grandmothers Mary and Kim, great-grandmother Margaret, uncle Remi and cousin Chloe - Miss Harman was waiting in anticipation in Beccles on Monday.
"I'm really nervous," Miss Harman said before the jump.
"I was like a kid on Christmas Eve last night.
Most Read
- 1 Work begins on new tea rooms at coastal crematorium
- 2 Striking map predicts how rising sea levels will impact Norfolk
- 3 Principals praise students' 'resilience' on GCSE results day
- 4 Weekly fireworks making 'spectacular' return to seafront
- 5 Drivers face delays after crash on A47
- 6 Six new restaurants to try in Norfolk
- 7 Norfolk Drag Race UK artist to co-host special Radio 1 show
- 8 Takeaway selling hot chicken could open on coast
- 9 Three jailed as cocaine found in pork scratchings bag
- 10 Man in 20s punched repeatedly in 'racially aggravated assault'
"But not so much excited, just really scared.”
Miss Harman's mother, Tracy Rowland, said she was also feeling nervous.
"I'm very proud of her and the money she has raised for MNDA.
"If he was still with us, Ryan would be up there with her.
"He'd love how crazy his daughter is."
Mr Harman, who contracted Motor Neurone Disease in 2012, was known for his daring side.
Previously, Miss Harman reminisced about how her father would often wear a fake moustache around town after he had contracted the disease.
"He wanted to give people more of a reason to look and stare at him," Miss Harman said.
The Windmill in Cobholm contributed to the fundraising by hosting a special event last week.
The Rowland/Harman family would also like to thank Ricky Shearing for his "amazing" help with fundraising.
Motor Neurone Disease attacks the nerves that control movement, so muscles no longer work, leaving people locked in a failing body, unable to move, talk and eventually breathe. There is no cure.
The MND Association focuses on improving access to care, research and campaigning for those people affected by MND.
Its mission is to improve care and support for people with MND, their families and carers, as well as funding research that leads to new understanding and treatments, and one day, a cure for MND.
To donate, please visit Demi's GoFundMe page.