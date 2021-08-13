News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
WATCH: Daughter's daring leap in memory of her father

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 1:58 PM August 13, 2021   
Demi-Leigh Harman moments before she skydived.

Demi-Leigh Harman moments before she skydived. - Credit: James Weeds

A 19-year-old woman took to the skies before leaping from a plane as a tribute to her late father.

Demi-Leigh Harman, from Great Yarmouth, skydived at Beccles Airfield to fundraise for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) on Monday, August 9.

Demi-Leigh Harman being instructed on the freefall manoeuvres. 

Demi-Leigh Harman being instructed on the freefall manoeuvres. - Credit: Harman / Rowland Family

MNDA is a charity close to her heart as her father, Ryan Harman, died after a three-year battle with the disease in 2016.

To date, Miss Harman has raised over £2000 for MNDA.

Supported by her family - mum Tracy, brothers Todd and Aston, grandmothers Mary and Kim, great-grandmother Margaret, uncle Remi and cousin Chloe - Miss Harman was waiting in anticipation in Beccles on Monday.

The family at the airfield.

Mary Cockerline, Aston Rowland, Todd Harman, Tracy Rowland, Demi-Leigh Harman, Kim Rumsby, Chloe Harman, Remi Harman and Margaret Rumsby. - Credit: James Weeds

"I'm really nervous," Miss Harman said before the jump. 

"I was like a kid on Christmas Eve last night.

"But not so much excited, just really scared.”

Tracy Rowland, Demi-Leigh Harman and Kim Rumsby.

Tracy Rowland, Demi-Leigh Harman and Kim Rumsby. - Credit: James Weeds

Miss Harman's mother, Tracy Rowland, said she was also feeling nervous.

"I'm very proud of her and the money she has raised for MNDA.

"If he was still with us, Ryan would be up there with her.

Ryan Harman and Demi-Leigh Rowland when she was a child.

Ryan Harman, pictured with a young Demi, would have been 41 on Tuesday, August 10. - Credit: Demi-Leigh Rowland.

"He'd love how crazy his daughter is."

Mr Harman, who contracted Motor Neurone Disease in 2012, was known for his daring side.

Previously, Miss Harman reminisced about how her father would often wear a fake moustache around town after he had contracted the disease.

"He wanted to give people more of a reason to look and stare at him," Miss Harman said.

Demi Leigh-Harman as the parachute was coming back to land.

Demi Leigh-Harman as the parachute was coming back to land. - Credit: Harman / Rowland Family

The Windmill in Cobholm contributed to the fundraising by hosting a special event last week.

The Rowland/Harman family would also like to thank Ricky Shearing for his "amazing" help with fundraising.

Motor Neurone Disease attacks the nerves that control movement, so muscles no longer work, leaving people locked in a failing body, unable to move, talk and eventually breathe.  There is no cure.

The MND Association focuses on improving access to care, research and campaigning for those people affected by MND.

Its mission is to improve care and support for people with MND, their families and carers, as well as funding research that leads to new understanding and treatments, and one day, a cure for MND.

To donate, please visit Demi's GoFundMe page.

Demi-Leigh Harman as she made her way to land.

Demi-Leigh Harman as she made her way to land. - Credit: Harman / Rowland Family

Demi-Leigh Harman once she made it back to ground.

Demi-Leigh Harman once she made it back to ground. - Credit: Harman / Rowland Family

Demi-Leigh Harman and her great-grandmother Margaret Rumsby.

Demi-Leigh Harman and her great-grandmother Margaret Rumsby. - Credit: James Weeds


