'I was scared to death' - Witnesses describe moment car crashes on Yarmouth road

Emergency services were called after a car crashed into two others on York Road in Great Yarmouth on July 31. Picture: Joleen Azevado. Archant

Witnesses have described the moment they heard a "massive bang" when a car crashed on a residential road in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called on Wednesday night (July 31) to reports of a collision on York Road.

Assisting the police and ambulance service, firefighters helped release a person from one car.

On Thursday morning (August 1) there were skid marks on the tarmac at the junction of Nelson Road Central and York Road.

One car, a Peugeot, was badly damaged, with its front bumper destroyed and bonnet crushed.

Shards of glass, a broken tail-light and broken plastic were strewn across the road surface.

One resident said she heard a "massive bang" at 9.30pm.

"I thought oh no that sounds like a car crash," she said.

A man living near the crash site said: "I was lying on my couch and heard a loud bang, went to the window and saw a car had crashed into another car."

He said the driver of the first car got out and ran up the street in the direction of the seafront but was chased by police, who were already on the scene.

Witnesses said a car had collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle before crashing into the parked Peugeot.

A woman who lives nearby said she heard the crash and saw the "carnage from it".

Her eight-year-old daughter said: "I was scared to death.

"First I thought it was thunder, then I heard police sirens.

"I ran downstairs and sat in the front room, crying and shaking."

The mother said the road was blocked while emergency services attempted to take a passenger from the oncoming car.

"Quite a lot of people were out helping," the woman said.

She said the fireworks had just finished and people were returning from the seafront, with some stopping at the roadblock to watch the aftermath of the crash.

Another woman said: "As a resident in York Road this was a truly horrific thing to see last night."