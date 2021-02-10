'Banksy' yarnbombers blitz village and demand their teddy back

Published: 10:41 AM February 10, 2021 Updated: 10:45 AM February 10, 2021

Hopton has been yarnbombed by a guerrilla group of knitters who are demanding their teddy back. - Credit: Steve Siegert

Yarnbombers have hit the streets and wrapped a village in knitted technicolour in a bid to spread wonderful, woolly joy.

Their actions have been claimed by an underground army of 38 equipped with hooks and needles and keen to keep their identities under wraps as they plot further forays in Hopton, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border.

Since Friday (February 5) images have been appearing on social media showing teddies atop knitted post-box plinths, trees wrapped in gorgeous patchwork hearts, and lamp-posts made lovely with bright, rosy blooms.

A dozen locations around Hopton have been targeted by anonymous yarnbombers. - Credit: Steve Siegert

Some 12 locations have been targeted, including Ritson Lodge, the church, the ruins, the pharmacy, and the home of some volunteer litter-pickers who tidy up the streets.

The group's leader, who asked to remain anonymous, said she was delighted by the feedback since her stealth team of knitters took their work to various locations on Friday night.

It was especially pleasing after an earlier effort - a single strike near the White Hart pub - went unnoticed.

It's a wrap! Guerilla yarnbombers blitz village and demand their teddy back. - Credit: Steve Siegert

This time, however, with multiple sites involved, lots of people were enjoying the creations helping the group to achieve its aim of lifting spirits.

Since then the snow had come and made it all a bit soggy, but that was to be expected, she said, adding that the pieces would only be out for 10 days before they were removed.

During the cold snap one person had taken pity on little ted and taken him in, posting pictures of him nice and toasty sitting by the fire.

Yarnbombers in Hopton are delighted after they blitzed the village on Friday night. During the snow little ted (seen here) was taken in and given shelter, but big ted is missing feared stolen. - Credit: Steve Siegert

Meanwhile big ted had disappeared, and was feared stolen.

The group has made an appeal for his return via a dedicated Facebook page Hos Yarnbomber.

They comprise 38 people, including one man self-taught during lockdown, whose ages range from 21 to over 70.

Yarn bombers have spread knitted cheer throughout Hopton. - Credit: Steve Siegert

The aim was to occupy and connect people during the pandemic and to spread some cheer, the woman said, with a bigger installation planned for Easter and a fundraiser in September for Papyrus, a suicide prevention charity with a focus on young people.

Their anonymous efforts have led to them being hailed the Banksys of Hopton.

Hopton has been blitzed by yarnbombers who say they have bigger plans up their crocheted sleeves. - Credit: Steve Siegert

Steve Siegert, who lives in the village, said: “The Yarnbombers sprung up overnight and certainly lifted the spirits on our walks around the village, we found ourselves taking different routes just to see if we could more.

"Great idea, much appreciated throughout the village.”











