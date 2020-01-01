Search

Advanced search

House fire victim with hoarding problem was 'let down', inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 16:33 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:33 29 January 2020

Yasmin Siddiqi, 41, died in a flat fire in Rodney Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Zahid Verrier

Yasmin Siddiqi, 41, died in a flat fire in Rodney Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Zahid Verrier

Archant

A woman with a hoarding problem who died in a house fire should have had a mental capacity assessment due to the level of clutter in her flat, an inquest has heard.

From left, Yasmin's sister, Melissa Greenway, her brother Zahid Verrier and Miss Siddiqi. Picture: Zahid VerrierFrom left, Yasmin's sister, Melissa Greenway, her brother Zahid Verrier and Miss Siddiqi. Picture: Zahid Verrier

Yasmin Siddiqi, 41, died in her home on Rodney Road in Great Yarmouth on October 26, 2018.

The inquest, which began on Wednesday (January 29) at Norfolk Coroner's Court, heard Ms Siddiqi was originally from Birmingham and had moved to the Norfolk coast in 1997.

Her brother Zahid Verrier told the inquest his sister was "a fun-loving, outgoing, wonderful person up until the age of 15".

"Sadly for Yasmin she was plagued with bad luck in her life," he said.

His sister's life changed forever after a sexual assault when she was 15 years old, devastating her for the rest of her life, Mr Verrier said.

The inquest heard that after moving to Great Yarmouth she started work as a chef but her mental health "declined quite substantially" and she gradually isolated herself from her family

Dorothy Creevy, the deceased woman's mother, said in a statement there was "poor communication" between the various services responsible for her daughter's care.

Paul Whatrup, a social worker, said Ms Siddiqi had problems with hoarding.

After an assessment in February 2018 a care plan was put in place where she would have 12 hours support every week, he said.

He told the inquest there were concerns that Ms Siddiqi's hoarding might be a fire risk while an assessment in June noted she was using a waste paper bin as an ashtray.

A fire risk assessment in early September rated her flat seven out of nine on a clutter scale, a relatively high clutter rating, the inquest heard.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Whatrup told William Young, barrister for Ms Siddiqi's family, he did not know the rating was to trigger a mental capacity assessment. He also said the findings were not referred to environmental health officers.

The assessment had recommended the clutter be reduced by 50pc but Mr Whatrup doubted this had happened by the time of Ms Siddiqi's death, the inquest heard.

The inquest continues on Thursday (January 30) in front of Assistant Coroner for Norfolk Simon Milburn.

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Notoriously strict headteacher leaves school - days after Trust denies suspending him

Barry Smith, principal at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, run by the Inspiration Trust. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Seafront leisure centre to be levelled within three months

A new picture of Great Yarmouth's replacement Marina Centre as it would look at night Picture: GYBC

Approval sought for next phase of 850-home development

Construction work of homes at Wheatcroft Farm in Bradwell in 2016. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Road in seaside village to close for two nights

A stretch of Lowestoft Road in Hopton will close for two nights on February 8 and 9. Picture: Google Maps.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Notoriously strict headteacher leaves school - days after Trust denies suspending him

Barry Smith, principal at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, run by the Inspiration Trust. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Seafront leisure centre to be levelled within three months

A new picture of Great Yarmouth's replacement Marina Centre as it would look at night Picture: GYBC

Approval sought for next phase of 850-home development

Construction work of homes at Wheatcroft Farm in Bradwell in 2016. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Road in seaside village to close for two nights

A stretch of Lowestoft Road in Hopton will close for two nights on February 8 and 9. Picture: Google Maps.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

House fire victim with hoarding problem was ‘let down’, inquest hears

Yasmin Siddiqi, 41, died in a flat fire in Rodney Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Zahid Verrier

Relive the glory days of iconic nightclub at reunion bash

The Garibaldi nightclub in Great Yarmouth was party hot spot during its heyday Picture: Liz Reynolds

Victims slam ‘soft touch’ justice as only quarter of knife criminals jailed

Victims of knife crime have called for harsher sentencing as figures reveal a quarter of criminals caught with a knife in Norfolk were jailed in 2019. Picture: Courtesy of Mihaela Anda/Archant Library

Bremain or Bexit? Norfolk Park Run director goes to the polls for facial hair fundraiser

Where do you stand on B-exit? Chris Harbord is putting the future of his beard to the public vote for charity Picture: Chris Harbord

You can get a 15 bedroom house for less than £500,000 in Great Yarmouth

A 15 bed property is on the market for less than £500,000 in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Bycroft
Drive 24